Hartlepool United striker Mani Dieseruvwe thinks "good relationship" with Joe Grey off the pitch is the secret to their success on it

Hartlepool United striker Mani Dieseruvwe says he is loving playing alongside Joe Grey this season.
By Robbie Stelling
Published 3rd Apr 2024, 13:01 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The two combined again on Easter Monday, with Grey inventively turning Dieseruvwe's header goalwards to open the scoring against Rochdale.

The pair have scored exactly half of all Pools' 62 National League goals this term, with Dieseruvwe reaching the 20-goal mark for the first time in his career on Good Friday and Grey notching his 11th of the campaign earlier this week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Although the duo have rarely played as a front two, with Grey more often utilised on the flank, they have formed a formidable partnership.

Together, Mani Dieseruvwe and Joe Grey have scored exactly half of Pools' 62 National League goals this season.Together, Mani Dieseruvwe and Joe Grey have scored exactly half of Pools' 62 National League goals this season.
Together, Mani Dieseruvwe and Joe Grey have scored exactly half of Pools' 62 National League goals this season.

Grey causes all sorts of problems driving in from the right and has had a hand in a number of Dieseruvwe's goals this season while the versatile 20-year-old has certainly benefited from the 6'5'' frontman's ability to win flick-ons and hold the ball up.

And Dieseruvwe feels a friendship off the pitch has helped the pair create an understanding on it.

"Me and Joe have got a good relationship off the pitch," he said

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We're always talking about ways to score goals and link up with each other.

"We've been the two that have scored a lot of the goals this season and, with the last few games of the season coming up, we definitely want a few more."

Related topics:RochdaleNational League