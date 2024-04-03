Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The two combined again on Easter Monday, with Grey inventively turning Dieseruvwe's header goalwards to open the scoring against Rochdale.

The pair have scored exactly half of all Pools' 62 National League goals this term, with Dieseruvwe reaching the 20-goal mark for the first time in his career on Good Friday and Grey notching his 11th of the campaign earlier this week.

Although the duo have rarely played as a front two, with Grey more often utilised on the flank, they have formed a formidable partnership.

Grey causes all sorts of problems driving in from the right and has had a hand in a number of Dieseruvwe's goals this season while the versatile 20-year-old has certainly benefited from the 6'5'' frontman's ability to win flick-ons and hold the ball up.

And Dieseruvwe feels a friendship off the pitch has helped the pair create an understanding on it.

"Me and Joe have got a good relationship off the pitch," he said

"We're always talking about ways to score goals and link up with each other.