Hartlepool United attacker Adam Campbell says his spell at Pools so far has been up there with the most frustrating of his career after he scored his long-awaited first goal to rescue an FA Cup replay in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Brackley Town.

Campbell, who was taken off at half time in last week's remarkable win over Sutton, was left on the bench ahead of the visit of in-form Brackley, who arrived unbeaten in their last six games.

Pools were well below their best in the first half as the National League North outfit ran the home side ragged, taking the lead through George Carline in the 33rd minute.

The Saints had several chances to extend their advantage before Pools managed to assert themselves on proceedings after the break, pressing for an equaliser.

The attacker's goal against Brackley was his first in 12 games and he admitted his spell at Pools has been among the most frustrating of his career.

Despite Brackley's resolute rearguard action, Campbell, who was introduced with a quarter-of-an-hour remaining, rescued a replay for Pools when he lashed an effort into the roof of the net after Mani Dieseruvwe's initial strike had been saved.

Pools were probably good value for a draw based on their second half showing but there was no doubt that the hosts were lucky still to be in the game following a dismal first 45 minutes, with Campbell suggesting his side were fortunate to secure a replay.

"It was frustrating to be honest," he said.

"I wouldn't say that we underestimated them but we weren't at the standards we should have been at across the board.

"They performed really well, I thought they were a good side.

"I thought they were solid, they came with a game plan and their goal was a great finish.

"We just weren't on it today and I think we were lucky that we came out with a draw."

Campbell, who arrived this summer as something of a marquee signing, has had to wait a long time for his first goal and admitted it was a relief to find the back of the net for the first time in 12 matches.

He said: "It was a bit of a relief for me, it's been a long time since I scored.

"It's been frustrating and it hasn't taken me this long to score a goal at a new club for a long time, so it was something that's been on my mind.

"When this one dropped, I saw the gap and I thought, I'm just going to hit it.

"Thankfully for me it went the right side of the post, so happy days."

It's been a hugely frustrating start to life at Pools for the 29-year-old, who scored seven goals in 42 appearances as he helped Crawley win the unlikeliest of promotions to League One last season, starting in the play-off final at Wembley.

He was offered terms to remain in West Sussex but opted to drop down two divisions to return to the North East, where he grew up and has spent much of his career.

Having come through the ranks at Newcastle, making his Premier League debut while still a teenager, he spent time at local rivals Darlington and Gateshead, scoring goals regularly.

Expectant supporters had hoped Campbell would hit the ground running at Pools but it's been a testing few months.

Following an injury to Luke Charman, at the time the club's only natural left-winger, Campbell was shifted from his favoured central role to the flank while Sarll has substituted him at half time on multiple occasions.

Having spent the previous 12 months playing under Scott Lindsey in West Sussex, where the emphasis was on keeping the ball on the deck and building through the thirds, it's been a difficult transition for Campbell as he looks to adjust to Sarll's far more direct approach.

Sarll's style does not seem especially well-suited to the diminutive frontman, with his new side's emphasis on getting the ball from back to front as quickly as possible leaving him on the periphery of matches.

And Campbell pulled no punches when discussing his first four months back in the North East, admitting it had been one of the most challenging periods of his career.

"It's been frustrating," he said.

"I don't try to hide my emotions, I wear my heart on my sleeve.

"Everyone knows how frustrated I've been with game time and then when I've been playing, we've either been down to 10 men or I've been getting dragged at half time.

"It has been frustrating, but at the same time I think I'm able to handle it a lot better now as a 29-year-old than I would have when I was 21 or 22.

"As a person and as a professional footballer, I'm a lot more grounded than I was.

"I'd be lying if I said it hadn't been probably the most frustrating four months that I've had in seven or eight years of professional football.

"That's where I am at the minute, I'm really frustrated.

"I've scored today and that's brilliant but the overriding emotion at the moment is definitely frustration.

"There's a lot of games left and it can still be a successful season and I'm very much aware of that.

"As much as now is frustrating, if we are up and around where we want to be come the end of April or beginning of May, then it'll all be worth it."