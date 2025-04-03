Mancini missed the win over Halifax following an impressive return to the side, receiving a standing ovation on his first start in more than two months after bamboozling Boston. Picture by Frank Reid.

Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick admits it's unclear whether Anthony Mancini will be fit enough to feature ahead of this weekend's visit of relegated Ebbsfleet.

The Frenchman missed last Saturday's hard-fought win over play-off chasing Halifax after failing to make it through training in the week. It came as a particularly bitter blow for the attacker, who turns 24 on Sunday, after he impressed on his first start since New Year's Day in last month's thumping victory over Boston, receiving a standing ovation after he was substituted 20 minutes from time.

In many ways, the last few weeks have encapsulated Mancini's time at Pools so far. Having arrived as an unassuming trialist in the summer of 2023, it took him just 45 minutes in a pre-season friendly against Blyth Spartans to win over the Pools fans. Mancini set the National League alight in the opening month of the 23/24 campaign before suffering a serious hamstring injury in the defeat to Chesterfield at the end of August; Mancini's injury changed the course of that game and of the Pools season. He returned on Boxing Day but, despite a stunning long range winner over Ebbsfleet in January, never looked fully fit and was sidelined again a month later. His final comeback attempt was even more fleeting as he trudged off less than 10 minutes after coming on in a goalless draw against Southend in March last year. In total, he managed just 14 appearances in his debut Pools campaign.

This season has been a little better for the former Burnley and Accrington Stanley man. Having spent the summer recovering in his native France, he proclaimed "I'm free" after returning in pre-season. While he has shown moments of promise, neither Darren Sarll nor Lennie Lawrence proved willing to put too much faith in him and he didn't start back-to-back games until December. Just when he was showing signs he was getting back to his best, producing a match-winning performance against Oldham on New Year's Day, he was struck down by a groin problem. Then-manager Lennie Lawrence had hoped to have him back in a matter of weeks, but it took Mancini until the middle of March, an absence of two-and-a-half months, to return. Again, he looked to be approaching top form when he bamboozled Boston, only to be ruled out after missing training in the lead up to the Halifax game.

While Mancini's talent is undeniable, there have been question marks raised over his ability to cope with the rigorous demands of the National League. At this stage in his career, Mancini still has time on his side but a record of just 18 starts across almost two seasons is unlikely to inspire too much confidence. Pools fans will of course be hoping to see him in action again on Saturday for this visit of relegated Ebbsfleet as Limbrick's side look to win three games in succession for the first time since the beginning of last term, when Mancini was at the peak of his powers. However, Limbrick confirmed that the Frenchman remains a doubt for this weekend's game.

"I really felt for him last week, he just couldn't put together a full week's worth of training," he told BBC Radio Tees Sport.

"He had a second day recovering on Monday, he only trained at probably 50 per cent on Tuesday, he pulled out of training on Thursday and he was still sore, then on Friday he couldn't train and he wasn't ready for Saturday. This week's been a little bit similar, I must admit. He's done a little bit but he hasn't done as much as what's needed at the moment. We've still got two days worth of training left, we'd love to have him involved for the weekend. Will he be? We're really not sure at the moment.

"It's frustrating for him, it's frustrating for us, it's frustrating for everyone. He wants to play, we want him to play, but it's a very difficult situation for him and I just really feel for him because his body unfortunately at the moment is finding it hard to back up the games and go again. It's been hard for him."