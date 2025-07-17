Former Hartlepool United attacker Joe Grey has penned a heartfelt message to Pools fans after completing a permanent transfer to National League rivals York City.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The versatile forward took to X to thank fans for their support, which he said had "meant the world" to him.

Grey joined the Pools academy in 2019, signed a professional contract the following year before making his senior debut aged just 17. From there, he went on to score 24 goals in 155 games, firing home the winner against Blackpool in the third round of the FA Cup in 2022 and finding the net in the semi-finals of the Football League Trophy, when Pools came agonisingly close to securing a first ever visit to Wembley. Grey was also part of the side that won promotion from the National League in the 2020/21 season; his departure, along with that of defender David Ferguson last month, means veteran midfielder Nicky Featherstone is now the final member of that squad still at Victoria Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pools made what new manager Simon Grayson described as a "really good offer" to the 22-year-old but his departure started to feel inevitable as contract talks dragged on with no apparent progress. Despite Pools being eager to keep hold of one of their prize assets - indeed, in a statement the club said they had made "every effort to retain Joe, offering much-improved terms" - the attacker has opted to sign for York, who are well-fancied to lift the National League title next term.

The popular forward, renowned for his hard work, determination and commitment, has penned a heartfelt message to Pools fans after sealing a permanent move to York. Picture by Frank Reid.

The Minstermen missed out on promotion last season after losing to Oldham in the play-offs despite amassing 96 points in the regular season, prompting mother-and-son ownership duo Julie-Anne and Matthew Uggla to write to the National League and the Football League calling for the introduction of a second automatic promotion place. In a bid to go one better next term, Adam Hinshelwood's side have signed former National League winners Ash Palmer and Ollie Banks, Altrincham's Alex Newby, who scored 15 goals for the Robins last term, Mark Kitching, who was a regular in the Oldham side that clinched promotion via the play-offs, as well as former Gateshead skipper Greg Olley, whose signature was in high demand this summer.

The fact that Pools announced the loan signing of versatile York defender Cameron John an hour before Grey's departure was confirmed led some fans to suggest that the deal was some sort of swap, with York loaning John to Pools in order to reduce the compensation they were required to pay for signing Grey. However, Grayson poured cold water on the rumour and revealed that Pools had been in talks with John for "a couple of weeks", while York had only registered their interest in Grey in "the last three or four days". The compensation which York are due to pay Pools for Grey is now set to be decided by a tribunal.

"I'm incredibly grateful for everything this club has done for me," Grey wrote.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Goodbyes aren't easy, especially when Hartlepool is all I've ever known.

"From coming through the academy as a kid to playing for the first team, every step of my journey has been shaped here. Being involved in the promotion-winning team, scoring the goal that got us into the fourth round of the FA Cup at just 18, and finding the net in the semi-finals of the Papa John's Trophy are just some of the main highlights that will stay with me forever. I'll always be proud to have worn the shirt and represented this club.

"To the Poolies, thank you. Your support from day one has meant the world to me. As I move on to the next chapter in my career, I do so with nothing but respect and gratitude. Hartlepool will always be a part of my story, and I'll always be proud to say I started here. All the best for the future and thank you, once again."