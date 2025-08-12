Hartlepool United attacker joins Northern League Division One strugglers on short-term loan
The 18-year-old, who signed his first professional contract last month after impressing manager Simon Grayson with his "attitude and ability" in pre-season, was not involved in the Pools squad for Saturday's National League season opener, a goalless draw at Yeovil Town.
Aungiers, who is yet to make his senior Pools debut but has been in and around the squad since he produced a string of impressive pre-season performances in 2024, is now set to gain further experience of men's football having spent time at Whitby Town and West Auckland Town last term. Indeed, the young attacker, renowned for his cultured left foot, technical prowess and purposeful passing, had been set to feature in the first Pools squad of the 2024/25 season under Darren Sarll, only to be ruled out after suffering a broken wrist that subsequently sidelined him for months. Since returning to full fitness, Aungiers has impressed both former head coach Anthony Limbrick, who hailed him as having "a really nice left foot, he can play in that number 10 role, he links the play well and he's technically really good", as well as Grayson, who saw enough in his pre-season performances to offer him a professional contract along with fellow academy graduate Kian Foreman.
Aungiers, who said he was "grateful to have been given the opportunity" after signing his first pro deal in July, is now set to link up with a Crook Town side who have endured a difficult start to the new season, losing all of their first three Northern League Division One games. Aungiers arrives with the Black and Ambers rooted to the bottom of the table having conceded 10 goals and scored just twice in their opening three matches, while also being knocked out of the FA Cup following a 3-1 defeat to Kendal Town earlier this month.