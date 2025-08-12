Hartlepool United attacker joins Northern League Division One strugglers on short-term loan

Hartlepool United attacker Joe Aungiers has signed for Northern League Division One side Crook Town on a short-term youth loan.

Aungiers, who is yet to make his senior Pools debut but has been in and around the squad since he produced a string of impressive pre-season performances in 2024, is now set to gain further experience of men's football having spent time at Whitby Town and West Auckland Town last term. Indeed, the young attacker, renowned for his cultured left foot, technical prowess and purposeful passing, had been set to feature in the first Pools squad of the 2024/25 season under Darren Sarll, only to be ruled out after suffering a broken wrist that subsequently sidelined him for months. Since returning to full fitness, Aungiers has impressed both former head coach Anthony Limbrick, who hailed him as having "a really nice left foot, he can play in that number 10 role, he links the play well and he's technically really good", as well as Grayson, who saw enough in his pre-season performances to offer him a professional contract along with fellow academy graduate Kian Foreman.