Charman, who scored his first goal of the season during last week's draw with Boston, is determined to avenge last year's humbling FA Cup exit when Pools host newly-promoted Brackley this weekend. Picture by Adam Cook/The Corner Photography.

Hartlepool United attacker Luke Charman has described Saturday's visit of newly-promoted Brackley Town as "a massive game".

Pools are looking to bounce back following their first defeat of the season last time out after going down 1-0 at the hands of unbeaten league leaders Forest Green Rovers. Indeed, despite a positive start that sees them in the play-off places, Pools are without a win in their last four matches, picking up just three points from the last 12 available.

Charman was part of the Pools side that were dumped out of the FA Cup by Brackley last year, a result which spelled the end of Darren Sarll's tumultuous tenure. It was a humbling night for Pools, who crashed out of the FA Cup at the fourth qualifying round stage for just the second time in their entire history against a side who, at the time, were in the division below them. After Adam Campbell's late strike salvaged a replay, Pools were beaten 3-1 in Northamptonshire despite taking the lead thanks to Mani Dieseruvwe's penalty. At the time, it was the latest in a long line of failures for Pools, with fans already beginning to lose hope as the campaign plunged into chaos.

A lot has changed since then, not least the return of some positivity and optimism to Victoria Park. Pools are onto their third different manager since Sarll's departure last October, with Lennie Lawrence steadying the ship before Anthony Limbrick took charge following the veteran's sudden decision to step down in February. Limbrick, despite navigating a hugely challenging period off the pitch, was replaced by the experienced Simon Grayson in June and Pools look to have made significant strides since then, welcoming 13 new signings - the latest of which, experienced frontman Vadaine Oliver, arrived on Wednesday - and enjoying a solid start to the new season. Although Pools have been rock solid at the back, keeping five clean sheets in their first eight matches, goals have proved harder to come by and their tally of nine makes them the second lowest scorers in the top half of the division.

For their part, Brackley look like a club on the up under the stewardship of impressive manager Gavin Cowan. Building on their FA Cup heroics, the Saints pipped a number of bigger clubs to the National League North title last term and have acquitted themselves well at the level above, winning two and drawing three of their opening seven matches. However, like Pools, the Saints are winless in their last four and both sides will be looking for a positive result at the weekend to ensure some of their hard-won momentum isn't lost.

For Charman, Saturday's game represents a chance to build on his recent impressive form as he looks to establish himself in the Pools side. The 27-year-old endured a frustrating first season at Victoria Park that was overshadowed by personal tragedy following the sudden death of his best friend and fellow footballer Michael Newberry in December. On the pitch, Charman found himself in and out of the side and having to operate in a number of different positions, while he was on the fringes in the early weeks of the new campaign under Simon Grayson. However, the versatile forward looks to have impressed the new boss in recent weeks and was handed his first start of the season against Boston last week, scoring a stunning goal after he curled a sumptuous effort into the top corner to give his side the lead. Now, Charman revealed he's on the hunt for payback as he looks to avenge last year's humbling FA Cup defeat on Saturday.

"It's a massive game," he told The Red Radio.

"They've just come up, but they knocked us out of the cup last year so they're due one off us as well. I haven't forgotten about that, and I don't think any of the lads that were here have either. It's a huge game, just like every game, but it's another home game where we want to go and get the three points and put on a good performance for the fans."