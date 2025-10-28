Hartlepool United attacker named in National League team of the week after impressing in win over Solihull Moors

The attacker, who has scored twice in his last three games, has been named in the National League team of the week after producing the latest in a string of impressive performances during Saturday's much-needed win over Solihull. Picture by Frank Reid.

Hartlepool United attacker Luke Charman has been named in the National League team of the week.

The 27-year-old, who has been one of the outstanding performers so far this season, set up Vadaine Oliver's opening goal and produced a typically determined display as Pools ended a miserable run of six games without a win by beating Solihull Moors 2-0 on Saturday.

The versatile frontman, who can play anywhere across the front line, endured a mixed first season in the North East last term and found himself on the fringes of the side at the beginning of the campaign but has made a big impact since forcing his way back into the starting XI.

Charman, who was born in Durham and came through the ranks at Newcastle, signed for Pools in the summer of 2024 having turned down a new deal to remain at fellow National League side AFC Fylde. The attacker scored eight goals in 29 games during his time at Mill Farm and impressed against Pools when the two sides met in January last year but missed the second half of the 2023/24 campaign through injury.

Having sealed a return to the North East to sign for Pools, Charman looked bright in pre-season and made a promising start to the new campaign but was sidelined for almost a month after being on the wrong end of a strong challenge by Southend midfielder Cav Miley towards the end of August. By the time he returned to full fitness, things had already taken a turn for the worse for Pools and manager Darren Sarll was under increasing pressure, with Charman even asked to operate as a makeshift wing-back during a humbling 3-0 defeat at home to Rochdale in late September. The forward scored his first goal in a remarkable win over Sutton as Pools came from two goals down to win 4-3 but it was too late for Sarll, who was sacked the following week after his side were knocked out of the FA Cup at the fourth qualifying round stage by Brackley, then of the National League North.

Charman's first season at Victoria Park was overshadowed by personal tragedy following the sudden death of his best friend and fellow footballer Michael Newberry, who passed away unexpectedly on his 27th birthday, December 30, just three days after he played for Northern Irish side Cliftonville in the North Belfast derby. Following a brief spell away from football, Charman returned to action in January and looked to the heavens when he scored for the first time since Newberry's death in a 1-1 draw with Woking. In total, Charman scored four times in 40 matches in his first season for Pools.

After head coach Anthony Limbrick, who like Sarll used Charman as a makeshift wing-back at times towards the end of the campaign, was replaced by Simon Grayson in June, the attacker found himself out of favour under the new boss and was left out of the starting XI for all of the first six games this term. However, having impressed from the bench, he was handed his first start against Boston and marked the occasion with a well-taken goal. Since then, Charman's influence has grown and grown, with the forward, who has scored three times in 18 appearances so far this season, now among the first names on the teamsheet.

While questions remain about his end product, few Pools fans would dispute the former Accrington, Rochdale and Darlington man's determination, desire and commitment. While it's true that he probably could be more clinical, his pace, power and direct running make him a handful for National League defenders and his impressive recent form suggests he could be an integral part of the Pools side for the remainder of the campaign.

