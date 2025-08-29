Hartlepool United winger Jermaine Francis has vowed to take the game to Boreham Wood when Pools host Luke Garrard's side on Saturday.

Pools have made a strong start to the new National League campaign, winning both of their first two matches at Victoria Park while salvaging a point at well-fancied Southend on Monday to make it five games unbeaten. For their part, Boreham Wood, who won promotion back to the National League at the first time of asking under charismatic manager Luke Garrard last term, will make the long trip up to the North East having made a decent start to the new season themselves. Despite losing to Rochdale on the opening day, the Hertfordshire side are unbeaten in their last three games, drawing 3-3 with Carlisle, expected to be amongst the promotion contenders having been relegated from League Two last term, beating Braintree before scoring a 93rd minute winner against Truro over the bank holiday weekend.

Pools fans have certainly taken to Francis, one of 12 summer signings. The versatile winger joined Pools in July after leaving National League champions Barnet. While the 23-year-old struggled to make much of an impact in North London, he enjoyed an impressive loan spell at Braintree last term, scoring eight goals in 30 games and finding the net against Pools in February. Since linking up with Pools over the summer, the Grenadian international has made a strong start to life at Victoria Park, starting all of the opening five games, operating in attack or filling in at-wing back and scoring his first goal, a superb header, in Saturday's thumping win over Woking.

"100 per cent, we're looking forward to being back in front of the home fans," Francis told The Red Radio.

"Boreham Wood are a tough side but we have to come out with three points, that's the most important thing. At home, we've got to take the game to them, we've got to have a lot of possession of the ball, defend well and score goals."