Hartlepool United boss Simon Grayson insists he's "hopeful" that York's decision to replace manager Adam Hinshelwood with Stuart Maynard won't impact Cameron John's loan at Victoria Park.

There have been concerns that York's decision to make a change in the dugout could impact the future of the versatile defender, who has started all of the first five games of the new season and scored his first Pools goal in Saturday's thumping win over Woking. Already, the 25-year-old has established himself as an important part of a Pools defence who have kept four clean sheets in their first five games, adding balancing to the back line and impressing with his composure and reading of the game. Pools fans will certainly be hoping that John stays to see out, at least, the remainder of his season-long loan.

York sent shockwaves through the National League on Thursday following their decision to sack popular manager Adam Hinshelwood just four games into the new season. Hinshelwood, who became the second National League boss to lose his job this week following Mark Cooper's sacking at Yeovil, was appointed York manager in February 2024. Despite a difficult first few weeks in the role, Hinshelwood steered the Minstermen clear of relegation at the end of the 2023/24 campaign before leading York to a second placed finish last term. York, who finished the regular season with 96 points but missed out on the title to Barnet, were favourites to go up via the play-offs but, after an almost three week break between the end of the campaign and their semi-final, were dumped out after being thumped 3-0 by eventual winners Oldham. Once again, mother-and-son ownership duo Julie-Anne and Matthew Uggla flexed their financial muscles this summer, welcoming a number of high profile signings to add to a strong squad that already included the likes of Ollie Pearce, last term's top-scorer, Joe Felix, Alex Hunt and Harrison Male. In spite of the additions of Ash Palmer and Ollie Banks, National League title winners with Chesterfield, experienced Mansfield midfielder Hiram Boateng, former Pools defender Mark Kitching, fresh from helping Oldham win promotion back to the Football League, Altrincham's Alex Newby, who scored 15 goals for the Robins last term, Gateshead skipper Joe Grey and popular Pools attacker Joe Grey, York have made a somewhat slow start to the new campaign. Hinshelwood leaves with the Minstermen languishing in 12th in the National League table, still unbeaten but having drawn three of their opening four games.

York wasted little time in announcing Hinshelwood's replacement, confirming the appointment of former Wealdstone and Notts County manager Stuart Maynard. After almost a decade working in non-league as assistant manager to the inimitable Dean Brennan, who led Barnet to the National League title last term, Maynard was appointed Wealdstone boss in March 2021. The 44-year-old had initially joined the Stones as Brennan's assistant, with the pair leading the Ruislip outfit to the National League South title in 2020. After Brennan left to take on a role at Barnet, Maynard took over as manager and achieved remarkable success despite Wealdstone's limited resources, leading them to a 13th placed finish in the 2022/23 campaign, the club's highest league position in 36 years.

Simon Grayson is "hopeful" that York's decision to change managers won't impact Cameron John's loan spell at Victoria Park. Picture by Adam Cook/The Corner Photography.

In January 2024, Maynard was appointed Notts County manager following the departure of Luke Williams, who left to join Championship side Swansea. After an indifferent start to life at Meadow Lane, Maynard steered the Magpies to the League Two play-offs last season after a sixth placed finish. However, Maynard was sacked after County were beaten by eventual winners Wimbledon in the play-off semi-finals, with the club's owners saying that "neither results nor performances reached the levels we believe the team was capable of - particularly during the defining period towards the end".

Pools fans, therefore, might well be keeping a close eye on what happens at the York Community Stadium over the next few weeks as Maynard settles into his new role. Grayson, however, revealed that he wasn't too concerned about the prospect of John having his spell at Victoria Park cut short.

"No, not really, there's no concern," he told The Red Radio.

"Obviously, any manager losing their job isn't nice, Mark Cooper left Yeovil as well. I don't even know the contract details of Cameron John's deal, that's Joe Monks' department. We'll see where that goes, but I'm hopeful that isn't to be the case."