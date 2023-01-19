Pruti was a surprise signing for Keith Curle’s side when joining the club from Brentford B on a permanent deal less than 24-hours before the trip to Gillingham.

Pruti, 20, was not registered in time to face the Gills as Curle’s side suffered a damaging defeat against the league’s bottom team.

But the defender could be set for his first appearance in the Football League as Pools look to bounce back against relegation rivals Rochdale, with Curle insisting his offer of regular game time was the deciding factor in securing his signature.

Keith Curle reveals Hartlepool United beat off interest from League One for Edon Pruti's signature. (Credit: Mike Morese | MI News)

“Edon joined us on the back of the conversations I’ve had with him. He was in contact with another football club but I’ve said he’s going to play, he’s going to get game time here,” said Curle.

“He could have joined a League One football club, who he was in negotiations with, and gone there as their next choice centre-back, but the kid wants to play.

“He needs a kickstart, he needs game time and he needs to get on the grass and develop.

“He’s aggressive. He’s left-footed, so he gives us that balance.

“He needs to gain that experience of playing league football. He’s a brave character and he’s a determined and focused young man as well who likes to compete.”

Pruti signed for Brentford in the summer having emerged through the ranks at Burnley.

The 20-year-old made 14 appearances for the Bees’ B team scoring his only goal in the Premier League Cup against Peterborough United.

Speaking on the move for Pruti, Brentford B head coach Neil MacFarlane believes Hartlepool is a good fit for the defender.

“I think it’s a very good move for him. We look at every player individually and we feel that the opportunity for Edon to go to Hartlepool can really help him to kick on,” said MacFarlane.

“We have to remember that not every single player will get through to the first team at Brentford.