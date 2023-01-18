Dolan became Keith Curle's first January signing when putting an end to a five-and-a-half-year stay in South Wales to rejoin the club he has spent two loan spells with previously in his career.

The 29-year-old made what was his third debut for the club in the recent defeat at Gillingham having joined on an initial loan deal until the end of the season before the move becomes permanent in the summer at the expiry of his Newport contract.

“I could have stayed [at Newport],” said Dolan.

Matt Dolan made his Hartlepool United debut against Gillingham. (Credit: Tom West | MI News)

“The football club were brilliant with me, they understood my reasoning. A lot of it is family. I want to be at home with my wife and my kids. It’s tough. You miss that.

“That element of football can transcend onto the pitch sometimes but, ultimately, I didn’t feel I was playing as well.

“I wanted to be playing football regularly. And sometimes you just need a freshen up. Five-and-a-half-years is a long time, especially at this level. It doesn't really happen that much.

“220 games. Club captain. I think I did my bit there and it was probably the right time to move on. I’m excited for a new challenge now and making sure I’m here for the long-haul.”

Matt Dolan completed a move to Hartlepool United from Newport County in the January transfer window. Picture by Hartlepool United Football Club

And Dolan reassured supporters that should be the case when detailing the terms of the move to The Mail following initial concern over the transfer being a loan deal.

“No, that’s the way it’s worked out, just contract rolling,” said Dolan.

“I think that was the best way to do it between the two clubs, that’s what they organised. But I make no qualms about it, I want to be here.

“I want to have a successful end to the season this year, I want to have a successful season next year.

