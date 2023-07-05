Dieseruvwe was out of contract with the Shaymen this summer after scoring 13 times in 43 appearances for Chris Millington’s side.

The 28-year-old spent the season with Halifax after arriving from Tranmere Rovers – having also spent time on loan with Grimsby Town during their promotion winning campaign where he scored in both the play-off eliminator and semi-final.

The former Sheffield Wednesday youth striker has been well travelled in his career with several loan spells with the likes of Fleetwood Town, Chesterfield, Mansfield Town and Oldham Athletic.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 05: Emmanuel Dieseruvwe of Grimsby Town celebrates after their sides victory during the Vanarama National League Final match between Solihull Moors and Grimsby Town at London Stadium on June 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

But it’s, perhaps, during a four year stay with Salford City where he enjoyed most success with back-to-back promotions from the National League North.

Dieseruvwe becomes John Askey’s fifth signing of the summer after Kieran Wallace and goalkeeper Pete Jameson were also confirmed, with Joel Dixon and Kieran Burton arriving earlier in the window.

"As soon as I spoke to the gaffer and Darren [Kelly], I knew where I wanted to be,” said Dieseruvwe.

"I want to keep fans on the edge of their seats, I want to come here, score goals and bring success.”

Askey has been keen to add to the spine of his team and having addressed his goalkeeping situation with both Jameson and Dixon, and the defensive and midfield acquisitions of Burton and Wallace, Dieseruvwe becomes Askey’s first forward addition.

“He’s a handful with great qualities and he’s made an impact at every team he’s been at,” said Askey.