News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

Hartlepool United add ex-Sheffield Wednesday youth striker following FC Halifax exit

Hartlepool United completed a busy 24 hours of transfer activity with the arrival of Emmanuel Dieseruvwe following his exit from FC Halifax.
By Joe Ramage
Published 5th Jul 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

Dieseruvwe was out of contract with the Shaymen this summer after scoring 13 times in 43 appearances for Chris Millington’s side.

The 28-year-old spent the season with Halifax after arriving from Tranmere Rovers – having also spent time on loan with Grimsby Town during their promotion winning campaign where he scored in both the play-off eliminator and semi-final.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The former Sheffield Wednesday youth striker has been well travelled in his career with several loan spells with the likes of Fleetwood Town, Chesterfield, Mansfield Town and Oldham Athletic.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 05: Emmanuel Dieseruvwe of Grimsby Town celebrates after their sides victory during the Vanarama National League Final match between Solihull Moors and Grimsby Town at London Stadium on June 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 05: Emmanuel Dieseruvwe of Grimsby Town celebrates after their sides victory during the Vanarama National League Final match between Solihull Moors and Grimsby Town at London Stadium on June 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 05: Emmanuel Dieseruvwe of Grimsby Town celebrates after their sides victory during the Vanarama National League Final match between Solihull Moors and Grimsby Town at London Stadium on June 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Most Popular

But it’s, perhaps, during a four year stay with Salford City where he enjoyed most success with back-to-back promotions from the National League North.

Dieseruvwe becomes John Askey’s fifth signing of the summer after Kieran Wallace and goalkeeper Pete Jameson were also confirmed, with Joel Dixon and Kieran Burton arriving earlier in the window.

Read More
Hartlepool United complete the signing of Harrogate Town goalkeeper who links ba...

"As soon as I spoke to the gaffer and Darren [Kelly], I knew where I wanted to be,” said Dieseruvwe.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I want to keep fans on the edge of their seats, I want to come here, score goals and bring success.”

Askey has been keen to add to the spine of his team and having addressed his goalkeeping situation with both Jameson and Dixon, and the defensive and midfield acquisitions of Burton and Wallace, Dieseruvwe becomes Askey’s first forward addition.

“He’s a handful with great qualities and he’s made an impact at every team he’s been at,” said Askey.

"We’re looking forward to getting him in the building and working with him.”

Related topics:Halifax