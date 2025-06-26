Hartlepool United believed to be closing in on a deal for experienced League Two right-back

Hartlepool United are believed to be closing in on a deal for right-back Callum Johnson.

Pools, who are due to return for pre-season testing on Friday, are set to announce their first summer signings before the weekend.

The club have been on the lookout for a new right-back following the departure of Dan Dodds, who left to sign for National League North side South Shields earlier in the month.

Johnson has impressive Football League pedigree, having made more than 100 appearances for Accrington Stanley, turned out 48 times for Portsmouth and won promotion from League Two on three separate occasions.

Pools are believed to be closing in on a deal for former Accrington Stanley, Portsmouth and Bradford right-back Callum Johnson. Picture by Gareth Copley/Getty Images.

However, injuries have plagued the 28-year-old's career in recent seasons. A hamstring tear saw him sidelined at Mansfield, while a persistent calf problem limited him to 14 appearances - including just three starts in League Two - during a spell with Bradford last term. Nonetheless, when fit, he impressed for the Bantams; the Bradford Telegraph and Argus wrote last month that "in his brief opportunities on the pitch, he showed enough defensive know-how and experience to indicate there is a very good player there if he can once again put the injuries behind him."