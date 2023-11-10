John Askey will have midfield options available to him when Hartlepool United face Ebbsfleet United with both Callum Cooke and Kieran Wallace back in contention.

Hartlepool are looking to end a run of four-straight defeats in all competitions when they host Ebbsfleet after their two week hiatus due to last weekend’s FA Cup first round.

And Askey is set to have options to choose from with the news that both Cooke and Wallace have returned to full training.

Hartlepool have been plagued with injuries throughout their season to date – Cooke having been out of action since mid-September with ankle ligament damage and Wallace struggling with a series of injuries since pre-season after his arrival from Mansfield Town.

But Hartlepool’s break has allowed the duo to return to full fitness, with both in contention to return to the squad this weekend.

"The main ones are Callum Cooke and Kieran Wallace,” said Askey when asked for an injury update.

"Obviously we haven’t had any games, but they’re back and available which is a big thing.

"The injuries this season have been ridiculous. There seems to be somebody every week so we’ve not been able to play the same team week in, week out. But if we can get those two back it strengthens us and hopefully we look a different proposition.”

Askey is likely to be without both Luke Hendrie and Josh Umerah, however, after both were taken off in the defeat to Rochdale.