"I thought Adam was probably best placed out of anyone to provide a solution to the obvious problem."

Hartlepool United manager Darren Sarll said Adam Smith's impressive performances while on trial convinced him to sign the experienced goalkeeper.

The 31-year-old became Sarll's seventh summer signing, putting pen to paper on a short term deal ahead of Saturday's final pre-season game, a 3-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest B.

Smith, who played under Sarll at Yeovil, making 50 appearances and helping the Glovers reach the National League play-offs in 2021, has been with Pools for the entirety of pre-season.

He made his first appearance in the thumping win over South Shields, playing the second half and saving a late penalty from Mariners skipper Robert Briggs to preserve his side's clean sheet.

Sarll initially ruled out a deal for Smith but has since completed a short term deal for the experienced stopper after being convinced by his performances. Picture by Frank Reid.

He featured again in the 3-0 victory over Sunderland under-21s last Saturday before making his first start in midweek, producing a point blank save to deny Will Evans as Pools edged past Scunthorpe 2-1.

Sarll and Smith have a close relationship, formed during their time in Somerset when Yeovil captain Lee Collins tragically died by suicide aged just 32.

Pools have been in the hunt for a goalkeeper all summer with Joel Dixon, who kept just one clean sheet in 26 games during a torrid first season at Victoria Park, Sarll's only available option in-between the sticks.

It looked like Pools preferred a move for a loan goalkeeper higher up the pyramid, with Everton's Zak-Luk Leban linked following a strong stint at National League North outfit Farsley Celtic.

However, with just a week to go until the new National League season, Sarll changed tack and moved to complete a deal for Smith, who has two promotions on his C.V. and was an ever-present as Northampton ascended to League One in 2016.

Smith, who was born in Sunderland and spent time in Middlesbrough's academy, is the fourth new arrival who has close ties to the North East, something Sarll has professed to be keen on all summer.

It remains to be seen whether Sarll will start the season with Smith or Dixon, who played the full 90 minutes of Saturday's game against Nottingham Forest B, as his number one, although Pools fans will be comforted by the fact their side now have some much-needed cover and competition.

Sarll, speaking after his side were beaten in their final pre-season game, admitted that Smith's impressive trial period with the club prompted him to change his mind and swoop for the experienced stopper.

"Absolutely right, something changed," he said.

"Being completely transparent, his performances have been excellent.

"There's just a hunger there with Adam - he definitely expressed to me his desire to be a Hartlepool player.

"When I said previously that it was me holding back on it, it was me.

"I think we all came to a very, very beneficial agreement between the club and Adam and I.

"It made it a no-brainer to get it done. We certainly didn't want to go to Yeovil with just one goalkeeper, especially with the extended bench.

"With all of these things, recruitment evolves and changes direction all the time based on what is going on out there in the market, what is available to us in the moment and what might be available to us in January or February.

"I think we acted in good faith. It was a really important thing to me that he was from the area again, so that we carried on building that North East connection.

"The easiest thing to do in these moments is to go and get a teenager from a London club - Palace or Fulham or something - and I didn't want to do that. I wanted it to be right.

"I thought Adam was probably best placed out of anyone to provide a solution to the obvious problem."