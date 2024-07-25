Hartlepool United manager Darren Sarll rules out a move for former Morecambe goalkeeper Adam Smith
The 31-year-old, who was born in Sunderland, played the second half of Saturday's thumping win at South Shields, saving a late spot-kick from Mariners skipper Robert Briggs.
Sarll admitted that Pools remain on the hunt for a goalkeeper, although he also stressed that he retains faith in the embattled Joel Dixon, at this stage his only available option, despite a torrid first season in the North East during which he kept just one clean sheet in 26 games.
Smith, who has spent the last two seasons at Morecambe, worked under Sarll at Yeovil when the pair experienced the tragic loss of Glovers skipper Lee Collins, who died by suicide aged just 32.
Despite their close relationship and Smith's considerable experience - not to mention Hartlepool's need for a new goalkeeper - Sarll confirmed he would not be signing the former Northampton, Bristol Rovers and Forest Green stopper.
"With the utmost of respect to Adam, that's what it's been (helping each other out) from the start," he told BBC Radio Tees Sport.
"He's a local lad, I've been incredibly fortunate to have worked with him before.
"We went through some incredible highs and horrendous lows.
"Our relationship is forged, primarily, probably in the lows.
"He was there for me and I was there for him during a really difficult time at Yeovil when we lost Lee Collins, he was very close to Lee.
"I don't turn my back on my own, and I consider Adam as one of my own.
"He's the most fabulous character you could ever hope to meet.
"He's a very, very good goalkeeper and I hope he has a strong start to his 24/25 season because of the work he's done with us, I really do.
"If I'm being really transparent here, this is me, I set out from the outset that my preference has been to sign another top, top goalkeeper that I felt would propel our football club to new heights.
"I wish nothing but good things for Adam."
