Hartlepool United boss Darren Sarll admits Kieran Burton left in search of regular football after versatile defender signed for Buxton
Burton, who arrived at Pools last summer following a breakthrough season with Scarborough, struggled to make much of an impression at Victoria Park and was reduced to just six National League appearances, four of which came from the bench.
The 20-year-old, who can play at left-back, wing-back or centre-half, had a successful loan spell with local rivals Darlington before a less impactful stint at Chester, where he was sent off on his debut.
Seen as one for the future, it was something of a surprise to see Burton swap the North East for Derbyshire, especially given that Pools have a relatively threadbare squad and now run the risk of lacking depth down the left-hand side.
However, the move will allow Burton to continue his development while Pools will pocket some cash after Buxton, who finished 14th in the NLN last season, paid an undisclosed fee to secure the defender's services.
Sarll, speaking to the official club website after Pools beat Sunderland under-21s 3-0, admitted that Burton, who featured sporadically in pre-season, had left in search of more regular football.
"We were very honest with each other," he said.
"I just didn't think he'd get the game time that a chap of his age desires.
"The club made it possible, Kieran and his agent made it possible, and I think it's just best for both parties.
"He moves on with our thanks and our best wishes.
"Hopefully he's had a good experience at this football club and he takes that forward into his new career."
