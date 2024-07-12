Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United manager Darren Sarll is set to field a side containing a mixture of first-teamers and trialists for Saturday's trip to West Auckland Town.

Pools are due to step up their pre-season preparations after beginning their campaign in earnest last weekend when a side full of trialists and youth team players beat FC Hartlepool 8-1.

A number of those trialists caught the eye and Sarll, who was watching on from the sidelines, confirmed that a handful had been training with the first team throughout the week and are due to be involved tomorrow.

It will also be a chance to check out some of the first team squad, none of whom featured at FC Hartlepool, with defender Dan Dodds one of those in line to be in the side after more than 10 months out injured.

"We'll see a mix of both," Sarll said.

"We'll see the players that we feel are physically at the level to start playing competitively, and we will see some of the younger pros.

"We haven't planned, so far, on taking any of the under-18s, they're still in the early stages of their pre-season training.

"I met with the youth team yesterday, just to introduce myself and welcome them to the football club with Ian McGuckin, who is doing a fabulous job.

"Then we'll see some of the trialists from last week.

"We've had quite a few of them in this week, and it's kind of a filtering process.

"When you watch, for example, the game last Saturday, you form an impression and make an assessment.

"Then you see them in your environment, where wide players are playing against Dodds, Stephenson and Ferguson, and full-backs are coming up against Grey, Charman and Campbell.

"We're at the point where we've filtered it quite heavily down to, I think, four and a goalkeeper, so five in total.

"We should see them, hopefully, tomorrow."