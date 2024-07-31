Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hartlepool United boss Darren Sarll hailed Nicky Featherstone as one of his "absolute all-time favourites" after the experienced midfielder produced a second half "masterclass" to help Pools come from behind and beat Scunthorpe 2-1.

Despite a number of positives, Pools found themselves trailing at the break after attacker Callum Roberts scored a spectacular goal following smart work from Scottish full-back Michael Kelly. Such was the quality of the opener that even some of the home fans couldn't resist applauding.

Sarll felt Pools failed to exploit the opportunities that Scunthorpe's 3-5-2 formation offered Pools, with the boss believing his side's 4-2-3-1 should have given them space centrally and out wide.

Sarll changed things at half time, bringing on 35-year-old Nicky Featherstone, who had an outstanding game in Saturday's impressive win over Sunderland under-21s, in place of Luke Charman, who is still working his way back to full fitness following a back injury.

Featherstone has responded to suggestions he might find himself a bit part player next season with a string of impressive performances. Picture by Frank Reid.

Despite more than a decade of service, captaining the side for much of the memorable 2020/21 campaign, and well over 400 appearances for Pools, Featherstone has remained a divisive figure at Victoria Park.

Sarll, who has always professed to be a big fan of the former Hull, Hereford and Walsall midfielder, offered him a new player-coach contract earlier in the summer, leading some supporters to speculate that Featherstone's influence on the pitch would be limited.

That school of thought seems to have become increasingly prevalent throughout the summer, with Pools signing three new central-midfielders in the form of Jack Hunter, Nathan Sheron and Greg Sloggett.

However, as he so often does, Featherstone has risen to the challenge, producing a string of excellent displays and playing himself back into contention as Sarll begins to consider who he will name in his side ahead of the National League opener, a long trip to Yeovil, on August 10th.

While it would still be something of a surprise to see the midfield maestro named in the XI, Featherstone again did his cause no harm with a typically intelligent, cultured and composed second half showing, with his presence in the engine room allowing full-backs Dan Dodds and David Ferguson to maraud forward and exploit the spaces in Scunthorpe's shape.

Speaking after the game Sarll, taking charge of his second game at Victoria Park, hailed Featherstone's considerable influence as Pools made it five pre-season wins from six.

"I'm never going to downplay Nicky, he's one of my absolute all-time favourites and I've only known him three months," he told BBC Radio Tees Sport.

"The two full-backs were far more aggressive second half and what they did tidied the game up naturally because of the nature of the tactical duel that was going on.

"Supporters might have heard me during the night telling the players, 'keep it on the side, keep it on the side, keep it on the side.'"

"It was really important that we used our full-backs and we kept the ball in wide positions.

"By doing that, what it does is it releases one of their players out of a different unit, and then we have the chance to numerically overload that unit.

"Nicky was the recipient of the player in that unit having to go out and press the full-back, and all of a sudden you've got the cleverest so-and-so in the North East with time and space.

"He maximised it with real aplomb.

"I'll tell everyone what I said to the players, especially the midfield players, afterwards. If you think he's going to sit next to me and let you have a game, you've got another thing coming. He's been told this for 10 years.

"It was a masterclass, an absolute masterclass of playing as an experienced player in a tactical manner.

"All I wanted him to do was tie the full-backs up, and that meant releasing one and bringing the other one across, releasing one and bringing the other one across.

"Who does that better than Nicky? He was very good, and what it enabled us to do was press and win the ball back.

"I enjoyed it, there was a little bit of toing and froing and towards the end they matched us up.

"We were more aggressive with the full-backs and - I don't gamble - but in terms of games, I am a gambler.