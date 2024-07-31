Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hartlepool United manager Darren Sarll said "uncle Darren was right again" after encouraging his players to be braver at half time of Tuesday night's 2-1 win over National League North side Scunthorpe.

Pools trailed at the break following a spectacular strike from former Notts County attacker Callum Roberts but, after Sarll changed things at half time, bringing on the experienced Nicky Featherstone in place of Luke Charman, who is still recovering from a back injury, the game turned on its head.

The hosts drew level through trialist Dylan Mottley-Henry, who had an eventual few minutes. The former Barnsley, Bradford and Buxton man was sent on after 60 minutes, scored the equaliser, his second goal in two games, two minutes later but was forced off after colliding with an advertising hoarding in the 66th minute.

Pools finished the game strongly and went close on a number of occasions with Jack Hunter, who tried his luck from range on a number of occasions, striking the outside of the post with a powerful drive while Adam Campbell, who grew in influence as the game progressed, had an effort cleared off the line.

"Uncle Darren" was impressed with how his side responded to his half time team talk during Tuesday evening's 2-1 win over National League North Scunthorpe. Picture by Frank Reid.

The home side's pressure eventually told 12 minutes from time when Mani Dieseruvwe notched his sixth goal of pre-season, finding the net at the second attempt after his initial effort was blocked following a corner from David Ferguson.

Speaking after the game, Sarll was typically measured in his assessment and suggested his side failed to exploit some of the opportunities he felt Scunthorpe's 3-5-2 formation offered in the opening 45 minutes.

"I thought we played ok in the first half," he told BBC Radio Tees Sport.

"I thought we were nice and compact, I thought some of the intensity and ability to regain the ball was strong.

"I thought we were a little bit erratic, maybe, in possession. I also thought that erratic nature can smell a bit of anxiety.

"It was probably the first real game where we were able to build from quite deep, or build deeper.

"It was another tactical test for us. I thought we didn't maximise our advantages numerically against a different system.

"The really clear message at half time was just to be braver with that numerical advantage and the game will tidy itself up because it will look smoother and there will be a far greater idea of the direction in which we need to go in.