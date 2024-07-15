Hartlepool United boss Darren Sarll hopeful pre-season win over West Auckland Town will provide his side with a "good foundation"

Hartlepool United manager Darren Sarll said Saturday's 3-0 pre-season win over West Auckland Town provided a "good foundation" for his new side.

First half goals from Adam Campbell and Mani Dieseruvwe as well as a late strike by teenage forward Bailey Adamson, who is on trial after a prolific campaign with Lincoln under-18s, helped Pools to a comfortable win over the Northern League Division One outfit.

Sarll, who was in the dugout for the first time, fielded a strong side in the opening 45 minutes, including defender Dan Dodds, who was back in action 322 days after sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament injury last August.

Pools made 10 changes at the break, with only trialist D'Mani Mellor, who spent last season on loan with Sutton and then Rochdale, remaining on the flank.

Pools boss Darren Sarll was in the dugout for the first time since his appointment at the end of April.Pools boss Darren Sarll was in the dugout for the first time since his appointment at the end of April.
With the second half side made up of a mix of young players, trialists and the vastly-experienced Nicky Featherstone, it was perhaps little surprise that the visitors became more disjointed after the break.

Nonetheless, Sarll was, for the most part, satisfied with his side's showing as Pools made it two wins from two in pre-season.

"Everything in the first half, I was ok with," he told the club website.

"We will take time to harmonise and develop with the team, the individuals, the new players and the existing ones, who have now got to play in a very, very different way.

New recruit Adam Campbell, who arrives after helping Crawley win promotion to League One last season, opened the scoring after 13 minutes and had a hand in his side's second goal.New recruit Adam Campbell, who arrives after helping Crawley win promotion to League One last season, opened the scoring after 13 minutes and had a hand in his side's second goal.
"I was especially pleased with their attitude and application, typified by Nathan Sheron's tackle at the end of that first half.

"I liked some of the moments in possession, it was ok. No injuries to that first half team.

"The second half was, to be honest, a bit of a tough watch.

"There were some individual elements to it that I liked.

Trialist D'Mani Mellor, who had spells at Sutton and Rochdale last season, lined up on the left flank for Pools.Trialist D'Mani Mellor, who had spells at Sutton and Rochdale last season, lined up on the left flank for Pools.
"Most importantly, I thought the attitude of the team was good.

"Physically, I thought it was a good start, a good foundation, a good platform."

There were a handful of notable absentees, with experienced defender Luke Waterfall, mercurial French midfielder Anthony Mancini, summer signing Luke Charman and young forward Alfie Steel all missing out.

However, Sarll insisted that he was not too concerned and dismissed the injuries as relatively minor.

He said: "These are all really basic, happens every year in pre-season, strains, niggles, things like that.

"Alfie's sore.

"I think Anthony will rejoin the group on Monday, I think Luke (Waterfall) might be another week.

"I think Luke Charman should be ok for Monday, it could be touch-and-go for Tuesday night because it's a little bit of a sore back, with the hard ground.

"We want to be double sure that we don't take him to an artificial surface and irritate him.

"All of them have completed a lot of training so far, so that's in the bank and that's reserved."

