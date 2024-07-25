"You can have 30 players, but if only eight of them are any good, we're in trouble.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hartlepool United boss Darren Sarll is prioritising quality over quantity this summer.

The former Stevenage, Yeovil and Woking boss, who has welcomed five new arrivals so far, insists he is satisfied with the state of his squad but vows to "always ask for more".

All five of the new faces could, realistically, start the National League opener, a long trip to Yeovil, on August 10th.

Jack Hunter, Nathan Sheron and Greg Sloggett have all arrived to add industry, tenacity and dynamism to midfield while Luke Charman and Adam Campbell, who dropped down two divisions to sign for Pools, are set to provide pace in attack and play an important role in leading Sarll's trademark press.

Sarll has taken his time securing five signings this summer and vows to remain patient in pursuit of more. Picture by Frank Reid.

Quite who will get the nod for the all-important opener remains to be seen but supporters can feel pleased that the quintet of new recruits are all capable of impressing at National League level.

However, Sarll's squad still look a bit threadbare, with just 20 senior players available to him, including the injured Kieran Wallace and three teenagers.

Glaringly, Joel Dixon, who kept just one clean sheet in 26 games during a torrid first season in the North East and was transfer listed in April, remains Sarll's only goalkeeping option.

Pools must be careful to avoid enduring similar problems to last season, when manager John Askey was hugely limited in terms of options after injuries to a couple of his most important players.

In short, Pools need to add some strength in depth to their squad, whether that be through loan signings or, ideally, another handful of permanent additions.

Sarll has refused to rush his recruitment all summer and is unlikely to change tack at this stage, especially given that the National League's transfer window is almost never ending.

And while the boss remains pleased with the quality he has in his ranks, he admits that he will continue to seek to strengthen his squad as the summer progresses.

"My job as a manager is to always ask for more," he told BBC Radio Tees Sport.

"It's someone else's job to say yes or no.

"I think what we're starting to develop is a real foundation.

"I've never been one who tries to hoard players for the sake of having numbers, that doesn't do anything for me.

"I want to make sure that when we go down the tunnel I feel completely at ease and trusting of the players that are going down that tunnel.

"It's funny, on Saturday I got to the dugout at South Shields and our physio said to me - 'we look strong, we look big in the tunnel.'"

"I'm alright with that, I like feeling that we're imposing in the tunnel, we're strong physically, mentally, we look fit, we've trained and prepared properly.

"You can have 30 players, but if only eight of them are any good, we're in trouble.

"I've always been a believer that you're only as good as your weakest link, you're only as fit as your weakest one.

"At the moment we're starting to develop a really strong core that can take us through 46 games.

"When I joined, Dave Ferguson told me we had 43 players last year.

"That in itself tells you a lot about last year.

"No one's fault, but 43 players. There's only 46 games!