Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hartlepool United manager Darren Sarll has warned that he will pick his side based on what he sees in pre-season rather than reputation.

Sarll has inherited a squad in serious need of strengthening; the former Stevenage, Yeovil and Woking boss released nine players less than a week after his official appointment and has, so far, added four new faces.

Even so, there were a number of impressive performers in the Pools ranks who are set to remain at the club next season, notably at both ends of the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mani Dieseruvwe wrote himself into the history books with a career-best 25 goals, becoming just the fourth Pools player in the last 50 years to notch 20 league goals in a single season, while Joe Grey continued his emergence with an impressive campaign.

The new boss insists that players must adapt to his way of doing things.

At the other end, January arrivals Luke Waterfall and Tom Parkes formed a formidable partnership in the heart of the defence and seemed to have a beneficial impact on those around them.

However, Sarll has a unique way of playing that is based on a tireless, relentless press all over the pitch and so there's no guarantee that players who thrived under John Askey or Kevin Phillips will be able to replicate their form under the new man - that said, it would be a major surprise indeed not to see any of the aforementioned quartet named in Sarll's starting XI on August 10th, provided none are lured elsewhere.

Sarll is renowned as being no nonsense and straight talking, and so his message is likely a reminder to his squad, who are due back for pre-season in the coming days, that he won't accept anything less than 110 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They're four important parts of the squad, absolutely," he told the club website.

"But, we're only making that conclusion based on what we've seen.

"What we're going to see will be determined by countless factors; how they're going to respond to my way of playing, how their fitness levels are when they return, how fit they can get during pre-season, whether they stay injury free.

"When it comes to things like that I'm pretty open-minded to what I've seen last season but, also, to what may become apparent in the coming season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think the worst thing you can do with that is to be close-minded and just expect a similar outcome from a different process.

"I think it's really important that everyone keeps an open mind on that one, and I certainly will in terms of pre-season.

"My teams are picked on merit, not on reputation.