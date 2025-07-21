Hartlepool United manager Simon Grayson is expecting to have to make some "tough decisions" when picking his team for the first National League game of the new season next month.

Pools have enjoyed a productive few weeks in the transfer market since Grayson's appointment as manager, welcoming nine new signings and strengthening their side all over the pitch. While there are still one or two areas in need of reinforcements - in particular in-between the sticks, with Adam Smith the only contracted goalkeeper - Pools are all of a sudden beginning to look like a competitive outfit with a genuine chance of mounting a play-off push next season.

Despite losing both Mani Dieseruvwe and Joe Grey this summer, the additions of Danny Johnson, Alex Reid, who scored 17 goals in 32 games for Wealdstone last term and bagged a late winner on his debut on Sunday as Pools beat a youthful Rangers XI 3-2, and Jermaine Francis means Grayson's side have decent competition for places up front. In the engine room, Pools have tied the impressive Nathan Sheron down to a new two-year deal, while Jamie Miley will face competition from the likes of Brad Walker, Jack Hunter and Nicky Featherstone. Pools have also welcomed five new defensive additions, including the highly rated Reiss McNally and Jay Benn, one of the standout performers in pre-season so far, which should give Grayson the flexibility to line up with either a flat four or a three at the back.

What it all means is that Pools, who begin their new National League campaign with a long journey to Yeovil on August 9, look to have plenty of competition for places in pretty much all areas of the pitch. Grayson, who is looking to add a fifth promotion in English football to his CV when the new season kicks off, admits he could have some "tough decisions" to make when the time comes to name his XI for the long trip to Huish Park next month.

Pools look to have decent competition for places in most areas of the pitch following a productive few weeks in the transfer market. Picture by Adam Cook/The Corner Photography.

"Again, today we saw two different XIs out there," he told The Red Radio.

"What we've got at this moment in time is a group who are very competitive when it comes to who could start the first game of the season, and that's great for me. Tough decisions will have to be made and people will be left out who maybe expect to start, but it's going to be a long season and the competition for places is going to be a healthy one.

"If everybody keeps playing like they can do and we keep moving forward over the next three weeks, it's going to be a tough decision for me about who starts but that's one that I can relish and welcome. If there's a lot of players that weren't playing very well and you're trying to pick a team, then you start scratching your head and thinking 'what are you going to do?'"