Hartlepool United manager Simon Grayson was full of praise for his side's mentality after Pools came from two goals down to beat a Rangers XI 3-2 and maintain their 100 per cent record in pre-season.

Pools made the worst possible start on their return to Victoria Park and found themselves two goals down inside 32 minutes but turned the game on its head thanks to strikes from Danny Johnson, who scored for the second time in two matches, Adam Campbell and Alex Reid, who marked his debut with an 89th minute winner.

While there was still lots to work on for a Pools side that included six home debutants from the start, new boss Simon Grayson felt there was plenty to be positive about after his team produced an impressive turnaround against a youthful Rangers XI.

"It was a really good, challenging test for us to be fair," he told the official club website.

"Full credit to Rangers, we obviously knew and expected that they'd be really good technicians, they'd handle the ball really well and they have some really good individuals - they caused us a lot of problems.

"We didn't start the game like we should do or want to do. Sometimes you have to give the opposition credit for that, but there were certain things we did that allowed them to dictate the game early on.

"We solved a few problems as we went along, and we won the game as well, which is a big thing. To be 2-0 down and to come back just shows the mentality that we're going to need throughout the course of this season.

"Some really good performances, some things, again, that we still need to work on. We've still got just under three weeks to go until the first game of the season. Overall, it was pleasing to win the game after conceding so early and that can only be a positive."