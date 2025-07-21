Hartlepool United boss full of praise for Danny Johnson, Adam Campbell and Alex Reid after Rangers goals

By Robbie Stelling
Published 21st Jul 2025, 16:00 BST
Hartlepool United manager Simon Grayson was full of praise for Danny Johnson, Adam Campbell and Alex Reid after the three attackers all found the target in Sunday's win over a youthful Rangers XI.

Pools came from two down to beat a technical Gers side thanks to Johnson's second goal in two games, Campbell's first strike of the Grayson era and a late winner from debutant Alex Reid, who latched onto Louis Stephenson's inch-perfect cross in the 89th minute.

There had been widespread concerns that Pools might struggle for goals next season following the departures of Mani Dieseruvwe, who scored 43 times in 89 games at Victoria Park, and Joe Grey. However, Pools have moved to bolster their ranks with the signings of Johnson, a proven goalscorer in the Football League, Reid, who bagged 17 goals in 32 matches for a struggling Wealdstone side last term, as well as versatile attacker Jermaine Francis. If the likes of Campbell, who endured a torrid first season in the North East and will be desperate to get back to his best next term, Luke Charman and Sam Folarin can all chip in, then Pools could well look forward to a productive campaign when the National League kicks off next month.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We created, probably, 15 other good chances as well to be fair," Grayson told The Red Radio.

Simon Grayson was delighted with his front line after three of his attackers - including two new signings - scored in Sunday's win over a Rangers XI. Picture by Lewis Storey/Getty Images.placeholder image
Simon Grayson was delighted with his front line after three of his attackers - including two new signings - scored in Sunday's win over a Rangers XI. Picture by Lewis Storey/Getty Images.

"That's what they're there for - they're not judged on how far they run, or how much tracking back they do, it's all about how many goals they score.

"They were different types of goals. Obviously Danny's got two in two now, so that's good. He's proved at EFL level that he's a goalscorer.

"Alex Reid scored a fantastic goal from the pass out, it was a great ball by Louis Stephenson. Alex Reid showed what he's capable of doing, he's on the move, he gets across the near post area and glances it in.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I think any striker, if they're scoring goals, then it will boost their confidence levels. All round, I'm pleased with that."

Your next Hartlepool United read: Pools boss expecting "tough decisions" when naming team ahead of new season

Related topics:Adam CampbellSimon GraysonRangers

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice