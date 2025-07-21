Hartlepool United manager Simon Grayson was full of praise for Danny Johnson, Adam Campbell and Alex Reid after the three attackers all found the target in Sunday's win over a youthful Rangers XI.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pools came from two down to beat a technical Gers side thanks to Johnson's second goal in two games, Campbell's first strike of the Grayson era and a late winner from debutant Alex Reid, who latched onto Louis Stephenson's inch-perfect cross in the 89th minute.

There had been widespread concerns that Pools might struggle for goals next season following the departures of Mani Dieseruvwe, who scored 43 times in 89 games at Victoria Park, and Joe Grey. However, Pools have moved to bolster their ranks with the signings of Johnson, a proven goalscorer in the Football League, Reid, who bagged 17 goals in 32 matches for a struggling Wealdstone side last term, as well as versatile attacker Jermaine Francis. If the likes of Campbell, who endured a torrid first season in the North East and will be desperate to get back to his best next term, Luke Charman and Sam Folarin can all chip in, then Pools could well look forward to a productive campaign when the National League kicks off next month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We created, probably, 15 other good chances as well to be fair," Grayson told The Red Radio.

Simon Grayson was delighted with his front line after three of his attackers - including two new signings - scored in Sunday's win over a Rangers XI. Picture by Lewis Storey/Getty Images.

"That's what they're there for - they're not judged on how far they run, or how much tracking back they do, it's all about how many goals they score.

"They were different types of goals. Obviously Danny's got two in two now, so that's good. He's proved at EFL level that he's a goalscorer.

"Alex Reid scored a fantastic goal from the pass out, it was a great ball by Louis Stephenson. Alex Reid showed what he's capable of doing, he's on the move, he gets across the near post area and glances it in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think any striker, if they're scoring goals, then it will boost their confidence levels. All round, I'm pleased with that."