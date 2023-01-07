After being slowly re-introduced back into first-team matters following a long injury layoff, Sterry missed Hartlepool’s 3-3 draw with Harrogate Town on New Year’s Day. The 27 year old has made 11 appearances in League Two for Pools this season, but has completed 90 minutes just three times in the league since September.

Sterry has become one of the key figures at Pools since his arrival to the club and Pools fans will be keen to see him back in action. However, Keith Curle has urged caution over his return, insisting that the player needs to feel right before he is starting games on a regular basis once again as a crunch period of the season approaches.

Jamie Sterry in action for Hartlepool United against Sutton United (Credit: Jon Bromley | MI News)

Speaking ahead of the clash with Stoke City, Curle said: “He’s on the road to recovery. He’s not quite back to field base training yet.

“We’ve said it’s not only us looking after Jamie, but Jamie looking after himself. That means understanding what his body is saying to him.

“The days he is available to fulfil training, excellent we accept it, but the days he says he needs a rest, then we have to be respectful of that and take that day's rest. He’s an excellent professional, a good person and someone that we listen to.”

Sunday’s game with the Potters could also see the return of Euan Murray who has been absent through illness in recent games. Curle has revealed that the former Kilmarnock man is close to making his return to the first-team fold.

Curle said: “He’s been off with illness but he’s on the recovery path now. He’s loading himself with all the nutrients that he can get and getting as much rest and sleep as he can do.”