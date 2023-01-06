Hartlepool United boss Keith Curle reveals Newport County request over Matty Dolan transfer

Dolan has re-joined Pools on an initial loan-deal until the end of the season before he makes his move to the club into a permanent one in the summer. Many questioned why Dolan hasn’t joined Pools on a permanent basis this window, however, as Curle revealed to the Mail, the deal was structured this way at the request of Dolan’s parent club.

Curle said: “That was at the request of Newport. We touched on a few different scenarios within the negotiations and I think, personally, it’s because we have to play Newport twice and they don’t want Matty Dolan playing against them twice.”

Hartlepool United manager Keith Curle during (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Dolan will be familiar to many fans having had two loan spells at Pools in 2013 and 2014, however, what can supporters expect from the midfielder, nine years on since his last appearance for the club? Well, Curle believes Dolan will bring a lot of ‘character’ to his side.

“He’s a character.” Curle said. “He’s been the captain of Newport and been involved in a lot of good things at Newport.

“But likewise, he was there when the club needed to dig deep and get themselves out of trouble as well. Some of the games I have seen him play in, some of the famous cup runs they have been involved in when they’ve turned over some big teams, he has been a massive part of that.

“I think that’s why the respect that Matty is held in by Newport is because of how he has conducted himself through the good times and the bad times.”

Dolan joins Pools on an initial 18-month deal, including the six-month loan spell at the end of the current season, with the option of another year on top of that. However, Pools fans will have to wait to see their new signing in action because, as Curle revealed, he featured for one minute during Newport’s 2-0 FA Cup win over Colchester United in November, meaning he is cup-tied for Sunday’s game.