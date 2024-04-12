Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Daggers will likewise arrive in the North East will their National League status all but secured but Phillips is challenging his side to produce a full-blooded performance in their final home game of the season.

Four points over the Easter weekend followed by a 2-0 win over Aldershot on Saturday ensured Pools are mathematically certain of survival, while hopes of a late play-off push have long since dissipated.

With that in mind, coupled with the fact that Pools were decidedly lacklustre during their midweek defeat to Maidenhead, supporters could be forgiven for expecting a tepid encounter on Saturday.

Phillips is hoping to reward a bumper crowd with three points as Pools prepare for their final home game of the season.

However, the 5,000 or so fans expected to pack into the Suit Direct Stadium for the penultimate game of the season can rest assured, with Phillips demanding an all-action display.

And the Pools boss feels there is still a lot on the line, with his side bidding to take some momentum into next season, thank the fans for their consistent backing, keep a fourth home clean sheet in a row and make the traditional end of season lap of honour off the back of a win.

"I like to think we have got a good bunch in there, we have," he said.

"They'll be hurting, I can see that in their eyes, nobody wants to lose a football match.

"When you analyse it (the defeat to Maidenhead), we got outbattled but football is a game of fine margins, and we had a 10 minute spell where we could have gone 2-1 up.

"It might have been a different story, but I don't want to have to keep saying might, might, might.

"For me, tomorrow, if I don't get a reaction then I'd be hugely disappointed.

"Their families and their kids are going to be there, it's the last home game of the season.

"It's my job to get them up for it and just remind them that they're professional footballers, it's their job.