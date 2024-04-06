Hartlepool United manager Kevin Phillips hails character of his side after Pools keep a third home clean sheet in a row with 2-0 win over Aldershot
Pools took the lead in the 18th minute when Mani Dieseruvwe scored his 21st league goal of the season from the spot, his second successful penalty in the last two home games, after he'd been fouled by Shots wing-back Ryan Glover.
The hosts had to dig in for much for the second half as Aldershot, who needed at least a point to keep their play-off hopes in their own hands, pressed for an equaliser.
However, a combination of excellent defending and some smart saves by Pete Jameson preserved Pools' clean sheet before the towering Tom Parkes made sure of the result with a header that cannonned in off the crossbar to make it 2-0 four minutes from time.
And the Pools boss was delighted following another spirited display as his side made all but certain of their National League status.
"I can't tell you how proud I am of the players," he said.
"What I'll say about this group of players, whatever anybody thinks, whenever we've had a slight setback we've reacted. That's all you can ask for as a manager.
"We've stepped up today and we've shown we can mix it with the boys that are up there.
"First half, we showed we can play, but in the second half we showed that desire, that hunger, those bodies on the line.
"It's a great day all round."