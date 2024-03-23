Hartlepool United boss Kevin Phillips hails goalkeeper Pete Jameson after succession of superb late stops earn Pools a point at Eastleigh
The 30-year-old kept a clean sheet on his first start since October during last weekend's stalemate with Southend but found himself with much more to do in Hampshire.
Although Pools controlled large parts of the game prior to the referee's controversial decision to award the Spitfires a penalty, the hosts threw everything at Jameson's goal after Maguire scored from the spot.
Yet Jameson, who is out of contract at parent club Harrogate and last week professed his desire to earn a new deal at Pools, was equal to everything Eastleigh could come up with and produced a series of stellar second half saves, particularly to deny top-scorer Paul McCallum and substitute Enzio Boldewijn.
And Phillips was full of praise for the former York and Darlington stopper after his late heroics ensured Pools returned to the North East with a point.
"When you give a player an opportunity you want them to take their chance and Pete's done that," he said.
"I thought he was awesome today, he pulled off some excellent saves.
"I'm gutted for him to not get another clean sheet but for me it can class as a clean sheet because the penalty is never a penalty.
"It was a really good performance from him."