Phillips said in the week that he feels his side will need 54 points to guarantee survival - that means two more wins should see Pools safe.

And while Pools might be just five points clear of the relegation zone, they are 13th and it would require a host of other sides to better their results between now and the end of the season for Phillips to see his team slip into trouble.

Even so, despite picking up a point in Saturday's 0-0 draw with Southend a win for York meant the gap between Pools and danger closed from six to five points.

Phillips remains unconcerned with any potential threat of relegation following Saturday's 0-0 draw with Southend.

However it would require a sizeable collapse to see Pools descend towards the drop and Phillips isn't feeling too worried.

"We need to find some momentum and it started today with a clean sheet," he said.

"Of course it's very tight but we're two games behind on a couple of teams.

"We need to prepare really well and we've got four games in nine days coming up, so everyone's going to get minutes.