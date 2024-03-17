Hartlepool United boss Kevin Phillips is unconcerned about any threat of relegation after gap closes to five points
Phillips said in the week that he feels his side will need 54 points to guarantee survival - that means two more wins should see Pools safe.
And while Pools might be just five points clear of the relegation zone, they are 13th and it would require a host of other sides to better their results between now and the end of the season for Phillips to see his team slip into trouble.
Even so, despite picking up a point in Saturday's 0-0 draw with Southend a win for York meant the gap between Pools and danger closed from six to five points.
However it would require a sizeable collapse to see Pools descend towards the drop and Phillips isn't feeling too worried.
"We need to find some momentum and it started today with a clean sheet," he said.
"Of course it's very tight but we're two games behind on a couple of teams.
"We need to prepare really well and we've got four games in nine days coming up, so everyone's going to get minutes.
"We know we need to pick up some points but today's given us a good platform and the biggest challenge now is to go to Eastleigh and get a good result."