Hartlepool United boss Kevin Phillips prepared for tough test as Pools travel to Maidenhead United
and live on Freeview channel 276
Phillips remains upbeat despite back-to-back National League defeats and has challenged his side to keep a first clean sheet of his tenure ahead of the trip to Berkshire.
The Pools boss watched highlights of Maidenhead's crucial 4-2 win over Dorking Wanderers on Saturday and feels Tuesday's hosts have players who can hurt his side.
Veteran boss Alan Devonshire, who has spent 16 years in charge of the Magpies across two spells, is renowned for making sure his side are hard to beat.
Maidenhead have conceded 53 league goals this season - by comparison, Pools have shipped 66 - but are the National League's third lowest scorers although new recruit Tristan Abrahams opened his account last time out.
Phillips said: "They're well-organised, well-drilled and difficult to break down.
"We've got to be patient but we won't go there and just sit off completely.
"We've got a slight advantage in terms of them being a little bit fatigued after playing on Saturday.
"We haven't had a game and we're fresh.
"They've got some good players that can hurt us, so we've got to be on our game and the lads are all aware of that.
"For me, it's always about what we can do.
"If we're organised and disciplined, we've got players that can go and score goals for us."
Pools had been flying prior to back-to-back 2-1 defeats against promotion contenders Solihull Moors and Barnet.
But speaking at the Suit Direct Stadium ahead of the journey south, Phillips said: "We're going to be well-prepared and fresh for the game tomorrow night, so there will be no excuses.
"On reflection, we lost to two of the best teams in the league.
"Naturally I don't want to lose a football match, especially at home, but I don't think there was much between the teams. Both games were very close.
"I have to say the lads have been training brilliantly, I think they've got that enthusiasm and that bit between their teeth.
"We've got an opportunity to get back to winning ways and I think, if we can do that, the Barnet and Solihull games will be forgotten about."