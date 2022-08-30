Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Hartley previews Hartlepool United's EFL Trophy tie with Harrogate Town. (Credit: Tom West | MI News)

Hartley’s side welcome Harrogate Town in the EFL Trophy tonight, still awaiting their first win of the new campaign following Saturday’s 4-2 defeat at Leyton Orient.

Pools were more competitive in the final third against the League Two leaders but Hartley will be hoping a return to home soil produces a more solid display defensively against the Sulphurites.

Pools enjoyed a memorable run to the semi-final of the Papa Johns Trophy last season, only to be denied an historic trip to Wembley by Rotherham United on penalties.

And Hartley has placed an element of importance on tonight’s game.

“We’ve been used to it [the schedule] since we came in so it’s not as though we’re not ready for that,” said Hartley.

“We have to go and try and pick a team that can get a good result.”

The Pools boss added: “When you’re in a changing room and you don’t win it’s not going to be singing and dancing is it?

“You’ll get players who are low, but it’s about looking at yourself and what you could do better.

“It was always going to be that way. We’ve got to try and get a result. That’s why we’re here.”

Pools are likely to be without midfielder Callum Cooke for the visit of Harrogate with the former Bradford City man struggling with a knee injury.

“He's suffering a bit of tendonitis in his knee,” Hartley told The Mail.