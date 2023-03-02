Hartlepool United boss shares 'surprise' after first week in charge at the Suit Direct Stadium
John Askey has been impressed by the attitude of his Hartlepool United squad during his first week in charge.
Askey has been getting to grips with his players on the training ground ahead of the trip to Tranmere Rovers after being appointed as new manager last week.
Askey was able to rely on the input of first-team coach Antony Sweeney for much of the preparation towards his first game in charge against Walsall but has been encouraged by the reaction of his new players during his first full week at the club.
“It’s been good. I’ve been surprised,” Askey told The Mail.
“I remember going into one club in particular that was in disarray and players weren’t happy. But coming in here I’ve been surprised by the players.
“They’re quite upbeat. Anything I’ve asked them to do they’ve done and hopefully that bodes well for the rest of the season.
“With just a day with them last week there wasn’t a lot I could do so I was relying heavily on Tony.
“This week I’m still relying on Tony, but we’re trying to get the messages across. But the way you want to play is dictated by players. The players we’ve got, we’ve got to find a system that suits them.
“Obviously when I came in I was trying to get to know the players, I hadn’t seen a great deal of them other than on video.
“So to actually get to work with them is really important and to have a free week will hopefully pay off for us.”