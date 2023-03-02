Askey takes his side to Prenton Park on the back of his first week in charge of the club after picking up a point on his Hartlepool bow against Walsall.

Askey watched on as his side rescued an unlikely 3-3 draw with the Saddlers following two stoppage time goals - a result managed without leading scorer Umerah.

Umerah was not involved at the Suit Direct Stadium having missed training through injury with Askey suggesting there was an element of caution to the 25-year-old's absence.

Josh Umerah is a doubt for Hartlepool United's trip to Tranmere Rovers. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

But Umerah could continue to miss out for Hartlepool with Askey conceding the striker is still not back to full fitness ahead of the trip to Tranmere.

“He’s still not 100 per cent. He was ill yesterday so we're going to have to have a look,” confirmed Askey.

“His knee is still a bit swollen. But we know, whoever we pick, they’re going to have a go. If he’s not fit then it’s an opportunity for somebody else to come in.

“On Saturday the pleasing thing was, I know we got two penalties, but at least we were creating chances and we got three goals. We’ve got to find goals from elsewhere anyway.”

Jamie Sterry is available for Hartlepool United following his suspension but has also been dealing with an injury. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Askey added: “We’ll possibly have one or two back.

“We’re waiting until tomorrow to decide on who will be available and then you’ve got to decide if they’ll be available to get through the 90 minutes or are they better going on the bench. But hopefully one or two will be back.”

One of those likely to be missing is defender Peter Hartley who was forced off against Walsall with a suspected concussion with Askey revealing the 34-year-old has not trained this week.

Jamie Sterry is available having served his suspension for the red card picked up against Crewe Alexandra but the former Newcastle United man is another who Askey may have to make a late decision on.

“Peter hasn’t trained,” Askey told The Mail.

“Hopefully it’ll only be 10 days but it could be longer.