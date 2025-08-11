Hartlepool United manager Simon Grayson revealed he was "nervous" and "apprehensive" ahead of his return to the dugout on Saturday as Pools kicked off their National League campaign with a 0-0 draw at Yeovil Town.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new Pools boss was taking charge of his first game in English football since November 2021, when he was manager of Fleetwood Town. While it might not have been the result or performance the 199 hardy Pools fans who made the 687-mile round trip to Huish Park had been dreaming of, it was at least something for Grayson and his new side to build on. The hard-fought point also ensured Grayson managed to maintain a number of impressive individual records; the experienced manager has never lost his first game in charge of a new side, while he's also never tasted defeat against Yeovil.

Of course, Grayson, who already has four promotions in English football to his name and almost 800 games under his belt in the dugout, has not been sitting on his hands over the last few years. In June 2022, he was appointed as manager of Indian Super League side Bengaluru FC, leading the Blues to the ISL final in his first season in charge. Having left Bengaluru in December the following year, Grayson continued his South East Asian odyssey and was appointed manager of Nepalese side Lalitpur City, steering them to the Nepal Super League title in April. Following his appointment at Pools in June, he said his experiences overseas had made him both a better person as well as a better coach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Perhaps the biggest concerns following Grayson's appointment as Pools boss this summer were his time away from the English game, as well as the fact he had never managed in the National League. True, he is a vastly experienced manager who has achieved tremendous success throughout most of his 20-year career, but it's equally true that the National League is a unique beast, especially in comparison to the football in India and Nepal. Nonetheless, as Grayson has been quick to point out, he is not altogether unfamiliar with the National League; his son, Joe, has spent the last two years at Gateshead.

The new Pools boss admitted to some pre-match nerves as he took charge of a game in England for the first time since November 2021 on Saturday. Picture by Phil Mingo/PPAUK.

So, it wasn't quite a watershed moment in Grayson's career as he took to the dugout on Saturday to watch his side produce a solid albeit uninspiring display as Pools picked up their first point of the new National League season against a battling Yeovil team. Even so, the new Pools boss admitted to a few pre-match jitters as he returned to English management for the first time in almost four years.

"Like most of the players, I was a little bit nervous as well," he told BBC Radio Tees Sport.

"I've managed nearly 800 games, but it's the first day of the new season and I wanted to try and maintain a record that I've got - I've never been beaten in my first game for a new club, that's probably seven or eight that I haven't lost, and I've never been beaten by Yeovil either. That was a good starting point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You are apprehensive. All the work you've done for six weeks, you don't want it to be wasted. But I was confident, I knew the players were ready for the game. I thoroughly enjoyed it and, like I said to all the players, it's going to be a rollercoaster ride of a season, there are going to be bumps in the road, but let's go and enjoy this ride and see where it can take us."