Hartlepool United manager Simon Grayson has revealed he wants more from his players but insisted that Saturday's goalless draw with Yeovil Town was a "good starting point".

While there were a handful of positives, not least a clean sheet, an impressive debut from goalkeeper Harvey Cartwright, who signed on a season-long loan from Championship side Hull City on Thursday, as well as a generally assured defensive display, Saturday's game was a reminder that Pools still have a lot of work to do if they're serious about challenging for promotion. That shouldn't come as a huge surprise, especially given the fact that Pools have welcomed 12 new signings this summer who will, inevitably, take time to bed-in and hit top gear. Eight of the new recruits featured from the start in Somerset, while Matty Daly and Maxim Kouogun made their debuts from the bench; of the side that kicked off the 2023/24 season with a battling 1-0 win over Yeovil, only club captain Tom Parkes and Nathan Sheron featured from the start on Saturday, while Luke Charman played the final few minutes off the bench.

Nonetheless, the 199 Pools fans who made the long trip to the South West at the weekend might have been hoping for a little more from their side, especially given all the positivity and optimism of the last few weeks and Grayson's insistence that anything other than a play-off finish will be deemed a failure this season. Of course, it's no time to panic just yet, and a point on the road, especially given the long and arduous journey, is by no means the worst result; York, almost everyone's favourites for the National League title, were held at home to Sutton on Saturday, while Forest Green Rovers drew with Solihull Moors despite Matt Taylor's side being reduced to 10-men after just six minutes.

"When I look at them all, I thought they all did ok," Grayson told BBC Radio Tees Sport.

The Pools boss hailed Saturday's 0-0 draw with Yeovil as a "good starting point" but insists he wants more from his players moving forward. Picture by Phil Mingo/PPAUK.

"I want them to be very good. I thought they were very good defensively and the defenders put their body on the line, but can we be better in certain other elements as a team? Yes. I think if you were to mark the players out of 10, you'd probably be giving them sixes and sevens; I want players to be up to sevens and eights on a regular basis. You need that sometimes to win games. Those are the standards I set and want from the players but it's a good starting point for us; the clean sheet, the mentality, the fact that the players were willing to put their bodies on the line when the opposition were asking questions of us."