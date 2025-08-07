The Pools boss is set to have some difficult decisions to make ahead of Saturday's National League season opener against Yeovil. Picture by Adam Cook/The Corner Photography.

Hartlepool United manager Simon Grayson admits some of his players will be "frustrated" when he names his side for Saturday's National League opener against Yeovil.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Once again, it's been a summer of wholesale change at Victoria Park. Despite a difficult end to last season that saw off-field issues land Pools in a difficult position, the club have enjoyed a strong summer of recruitment following Grayson's appointment in July and have welcomed 11 new signings. While there are one or two areas that still need strengthening - particularly in goal, where the experienced Adam Smith is the only available option - there is a sense that Pools have recruited really well. On paper at least, the Pools squad looks to be among the strongest in the National League, with new recruits Alex Reid, who scored 17 goals in 32 games for Wealdstone last season, and Danny Johnson tasked with replacing the prolific Mani Dieseruvwe, who signed for Rochdale after failing to agree a new deal at Victoria Park. Behind them, Jermaine Francis, who impressed against Pools while on loan at Braintree last term, and Matty Daly are set to plug the gap left by Anthony Mancini and Joe Grey, while the versatile Brad Walker has returned to bolster an already strong-looking engine room. Pools have also made five new defensive additions, with the likes of Jay Benn, Reiss McNally and Besart Topalloj impressing in pre-season and giving Grayson the flexibility to line up with either a back three or a flat back four.

Of course, one thing all the new faces mean is that Grayson will have some difficult decisions to make when it comes to naming his side for Saturday's long trip to Somerset. While most fans making the 343-mile journey to Huish Park will be expecting to see Alex Reid partner Danny Johnson up front and Jamie Miley start alongside Nathan Sheron in midfield, there are question marks over who gets the nod in-behind the strikers and who lines up at centre-half. A lot will depend on what formation Grayson settles on, with the Pools boss rotating between a 3-5-2 and 4-4-2 in pre-season. Assuming Pools start with a three at the back, then the likes of Jermaine Francis, Matty Daly and Adam Campbell will all be hoping to start in the 10 role, while Reiss McNally, Tom Parkes, Cameron John and Maxim Kouogun will be battling it out for three centre-half spots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No doubt fans will be quick to point out that having such competition for places is a good thing. Since Pools were relegated back to the National League in 2023, thin squads have meant that a handful of injuries have had an outsize impact and derailed their seasons. So, while Grayson might have his hands full keeping everyone happy - particularly in the opening weeks of the campaign, with Pools currently boasting a clean bill of health - he'll surely welcome his various selection headaches ahead of Saturday's season opener.

"One of the last messages I said to the players (ahead of last weekend's game against South Shields) was, 'you can play yourself into the team next week, and you can play yourself out of it'," he told The Red Radio.

"It's obvious, if you play well then you've got a better chance of getting in the starting lineup next week. Competition for places is going to be really good and that's important, it's a long season. We play regular midweek games, over the bank holiday we play on Saturday and Monday; everybody will get gametime. Some of the players are going to be frustrated next week (against Yeovil); 11 players will like me when I name that team, seven will think I'm alright and three or four that are not in that travelling group might think a little bit differently. I've had 20 years of dealing with that and this will be no different in terms of how I deal with it."