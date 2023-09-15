Watch more videos on Shots!

Aghatise joins Hartlepool United on a free transfer after leaving Pride Park at the end of last season where he spent a number of years with the Rams – including making his senior debut.

Aghatise signed for Derby in 2019 after spending time as a youngster with Premier League champions Man City.

The 20-year-old brings welcome competition for Askey in the midfield area following the season-ending injury to Anthony Mancini.

Hartlepool United news:

Quite whether Aghatise will be a direct replacement for the Frenchman remains to be seen but the midfielder brings plenty of experience from an academy level having also made a small number of appearances in the Championship for Derby under former Manchester United and England star Wayne Rooney.

Aghatise made his senior debut in Derby’s 2-0 FA Cup third round defeat against Chorley in 2021.

The 20-year-old featured in Derby’s EFL Trophy clash with Mansfield Town last season before his four-year spell in the East Midlands came to an end this summer.

The attacking midfielder has been on trial with Pools in recent weeks and has done enough to convince Askey and his staff to hand him a short-term deal, with a view to extending that deal depending how he fares.

“Osazee is a good, young talent with a good pedigree,” said Askey.

"He impressed at Derby and played a few games at senior level. I watched him last season – he’s got ability, but it’s about bringing that out.