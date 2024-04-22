Hartlepool United captain Nicky Featherstone expects to know more about his future this week
The 35-year-old returned to the club in October after initially leaving last summer following what he described as a "misunderstanding" and featured 34 times, starting every game since re-signing, as he helped Pools secure survival in the National League.
The experienced midfielder, who is due a testimonial, admitted he'd like to remain at the Suit Direct Stadium for another season and is expecting to thrash out his future at a meeting on Tuesday.
"We'll know more on Tuesday," he said.
"We've got meetings, so we'll see how they go.
"You never know at my age, I'm 36 in September, so you just take it as it comes.
"I want to finish my career here now.
"I think next year could be, maybe, potentially the last playing for me.
"I want to leave while I'm contributing and so, if I have got another year, I want to make it a good one."
