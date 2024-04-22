Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 35-year-old returned to the club in October after initially leaving last summer following what he described as a "misunderstanding" and featured 34 times, starting every game since re-signing, as he helped Pools secure survival in the National League.

The experienced midfielder, who is due a testimonial, admitted he'd like to remain at the Suit Direct Stadium for another season and is expecting to thrash out his future at a meeting on Tuesday.

"We'll know more on Tuesday," he said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The skipper is expecting to learn more about his future this week ahead of what could be the final season of his career.

"We've got meetings, so we'll see how they go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You never know at my age, I'm 36 in September, so you just take it as it comes.

"I want to finish my career here now.

"I think next year could be, maybe, potentially the last playing for me.