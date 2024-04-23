Hartlepool United captain Nicky Featherstone feels he has "at least" another year in him ahead of contract negotiations this week

Hartlepool United captain Nicky Featherstone insists he's still capable of playing week in, week out and believes he has "at least" another year before he considers retirement.
By Robbie Stelling
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 11:33 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The skipper started every game, playing a total of 34 times, since returning to Pools in October.

The 35-year-old, who is hopeful of signing on for another season, has been an integral part of the Pools midfield for more than a decade.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Featherstone, who recently surpassed Ken Johnson to become the club's sixth-highest appearance maker, is due a testimonial next term but has always divided opinion among supporters.

Nicky Featherstone hinted that next season might be the last of his career, but the influential Pools captain said he's hoping he'll be offered a new deal to remain in the North East next term.Nicky Featherstone hinted that next season might be the last of his career, but the influential Pools captain said he's hoping he'll be offered a new deal to remain in the North East next term.
Nicky Featherstone hinted that next season might be the last of his career, but the influential Pools captain said he's hoping he'll be offered a new deal to remain in the North East next term.

Even so, it would be hard to argue that the former Hereford and Walsall midfielder has not been a stellar servant to the club, proving his worth again this season by adding calm and control to the engine room.

Injuries ravaged the Pools squad throughout the campaign meaning Featherstone, who turns 36 in September, has had to shoulder more than his fair share of responsibility despite edging towards the end of his career.

However the captain, who spent three months without a club after initially leaving Pools in the summer following what he termed a "misunderstanding", is confident he still has another season of regular football left in him.

"I didn't have a pre-season," he said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I had four weeks with Stockport and (Dave) Challinor, but they'd already been back for four or five weeks.

"I played 30 minutes and 45 minutes for, again, Dave Challinor doing me a favour.

"I don't think I'd played a competitive game before the Boreham Wood game for around four or five months, so I think it did take its toll over the last two or three games.

"I train every day, I'm available for every game and the body's still holding up, so I think I've got at least one more year in me."

Related topics:Hereford

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.