Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The skipper started every game, playing a total of 34 times, since returning to Pools in October.

The 35-year-old, who is hopeful of signing on for another season, has been an integral part of the Pools midfield for more than a decade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Featherstone, who recently surpassed Ken Johnson to become the club's sixth-highest appearance maker, is due a testimonial next term but has always divided opinion among supporters.

Nicky Featherstone hinted that next season might be the last of his career, but the influential Pools captain said he's hoping he'll be offered a new deal to remain in the North East next term.

Even so, it would be hard to argue that the former Hereford and Walsall midfielder has not been a stellar servant to the club, proving his worth again this season by adding calm and control to the engine room.

Injuries ravaged the Pools squad throughout the campaign meaning Featherstone, who turns 36 in September, has had to shoulder more than his fair share of responsibility despite edging towards the end of his career.

However the captain, who spent three months without a club after initially leaving Pools in the summer following what he termed a "misunderstanding", is confident he still has another season of regular football left in him.

"I didn't have a pre-season," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I had four weeks with Stockport and (Dave) Challinor, but they'd already been back for four or five weeks.

"I played 30 minutes and 45 minutes for, again, Dave Challinor doing me a favour.

"I don't think I'd played a competitive game before the Boreham Wood game for around four or five months, so I think it did take its toll over the last two or three games.