Featherstone’s circumstances were well documented over the summer as supporters waited, and waited, for a conclusion to the saga surrounding his contract and whether he would remain with the club or not.

Unfortunately, the midfielder confirmed his exit ahead of the new National League season – little under nine years after he joined the club in 2014.

Fast forward two months, however, and Featherstone resumed talks with the club, owing to a desperate injury situation for Hartlepool boss John Askey.

Nicky Featherstone made his first home start for Hartlepool United since April in the win over Eastleigh following his return to the club. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Terms were agreed with Featherstone, who remained without a club following his Pools exit, with the 35-year-old agreeing a month-long deal to return to Clarence Road.

But while there was a sentimental value to Featherstone’s return – the former Pools captain has already proven it could well be a worthwhile deal, with Featherstone himself just pleased to return and help the club back to winning ways.

"When I signed I was obviously buzzing to get back involved,” Featherstone said.

Nicky Featherstone admits he is not yet at 100 per cent despite making back-to-back starts for Hartlepool United. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“I know it’s been tough of late, so for me it was about coming in and trying to help the team get back on track.

"Although we lost on Wednesday [against Boreham Wood], I think it was a positive performance, and we could have easily won that game, and to come back here and put a performance on, and score the three goals and get the three points, was massive for us so I’m very happy.

"I don’t know what it’s been like recently, but I think the two performances over the last two games have been pretty good, albeit with not getting the positive result on Wednesday,” he added.

"The performance was good today, but it was just about the three points to be honest and getting back on track.

"It was three defeats on the bounce so it was massive that we came out and started well, and we did – we got in front.”

While away from the club, Featherstone was afforded the opportunity to maintain his fitness levels elsewhere – something which has shown during his two appearances back in the starting line-up.

But with Pools now having a free week on the training ground ahead of their FA Cup tie with Chester, Featherstone is hoping he can reach somewhere near his full match sharpness.

"I’m not quite at 100 per cent yet,” he conceded.

"I’d say the last 10 minutes of that game I felt it, but I was fortunate enough where we were in a position where we were 3-1 up and I could manage the game a bit.