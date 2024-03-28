Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With just five points separating themselves and the drop zone, Pools cannot afford a hangover from their midweek humiliation at local rivals Gateshead as they prepare to begin an important Easter weekend with the visit of in-form Halifax.

Featherstone is under no illusions as to the feelings of sections of supporters, particularly the more than 1,300 who made the trip along the A19 on Tuesday, following their worst defeat in 28 years.

Pools cannot afford to feel sorry for themselves and will likely need to win two of their remaining six games to secure National League status again next season.

The Pools skipper said his side must start well against Halifax and begin putting the memories of their mauling at Gateshead behind them.

That means Featherstone and his teammates need to banish any demons from their 7-1 drubbing as quickly as possible while also restoring the faith and backing of supporters inside the Suit Direct Stadium.

"I've just said it to the lads, the start tomorrow is massive," he said.

"If we don't start well, it's going to be a tough afternoon for us.

"So from that first whistle we've got to be at it.

"The fans up here want to see us run, tackle and give everything.