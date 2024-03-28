Hartlepool United manager Kevin Phillips demands a reaction and hopes to 'galvanise' squad as Pools prepare for important Easter weekend
Pools, who shipped six second half goals on Tuesday as they suffered their worst defeat in 28 years, are set to take on two of the National League's form teams within the next four days.
And the games have taken on an added significance after the midweek mauling, with Pools not only desperate to put memories of Gateshead behind them but also hoping to put some breathing space between themselves and the relegation zone.
With just five points separating Phillips' side and the drop, Pools are in ever-increasing need of a positive result.
But that won't be easy, with Pools welcoming a Halifax side who have won seven of their last eight on Friday before travelling to take on a Rochdale team who have picked up 10 points from the last 12 available.
With limited options in terms of personnel restricting the number of changes Phillips can realistically make, the Pools boss is desperate for a reaction from some of the players involved on Tuesday evening.
"I have seen before how we've responded to a defeat," he said.
"I would expect that some of the players have got together, shut the door, locked it and ironed a few things out.
"I would suggest that happens. And then, I hope they can come out of it and be galvanised together.
"They're professional footballers, it's their living, it's their job, and they should be really hurting.
"If I was in that dressing room, I wouldn't have accepted that the other night and I'd be determined to put it right.
"I'll try and galvanise them as much as I can and put an arm around them, give them a kick up the backside or a quiet word in the ear. Some players respond in different ways.
"They're going to have to deal with the atmosphere, it could be hostile or it could be right behind us if we start the game well.
"Ultimately, it's down to them to put it right."