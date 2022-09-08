Hartlepool United captain to miss Doncaster Rovers clash as Paul Hartley confirms midfielder will see specialist
Hartlepool United captain Nicky Featherstone will miss the game against Doncaster Rovers with the midfielder set to see a specialist to discover the extent of the damage to an ankle injury picked up in the draw with Colchester United.
Featherstone was forced off early in the draw with the U’s last weekend after a coming together with midfielder Marley Marshall-Miranda.
Featherstone appeared to ride a heavy challenge before going over on his ankle and then signalling to the bench of his discomfort.
The midfielder tried to run the injury off but was soon forced to be withdrawn as he was then seen leaving the Jobserve Community Stadium in a protective boot.
Speaking after the draw in Essex, Hartley had hinted there could be ligament damage for Featherstone, with the Pools boss now revealing the 33-year-old will see a specialist.
“He’s had a scan and he’s waiting to see the specialist and then it’ll just be a timescale after that,” Hartley confirmed.
“I can’t give a time in terms of how long he is going to be out for just now until he sees a specialist.
“He’ll definitely miss Saturday, and possibly another couple of games, but we need to wait and see what the specialist says at the beginning of the week.”
Featherstone was making his 350th appearance for Pools but now looks set for a spell out of the team as they prepare to face Doncaster at the Suit Direct Stadium.
Mohamad Sylla replaced Featherstone at Colchester and could be in line to return to the starting XI after being dropped following the defeat against Bradford City.