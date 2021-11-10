Hartlepool United caretaker Antony Sweeney discusses ‘biggest strength’ as a coach

The 38-year-old has been caretaker manager for just over a week and is expected to remain in the dugout for Friday night’s League Two match against Newport County (7:45pm kick-off) and the FA Cup first round replay at Wycombe Wanderers the following Tuesday night (7:45pm kick-off).

Pools have been inundated with applications for the vacant managerial role at Victoria Park and are currently narrowing down their options with the view of making their next permanent appointment.

Hartlepool United assistant manager Clint Hill and caretaker manager Tony Sweeney (l) during the EFL Trophy match between Hartlepool United and Everton at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Tuesday 2nd November 2021. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

After the initial flurry of names and speculation – there has been little noise from the club since last week. Bromley manager Andy Woodman remains the favourite for the role along with Halifax Town boss Pete Wild – Sweeney himself is not completely out of the running either.

There is no set timescale as it stands with Sweeney simply tasked to ‘bide the club’ time by producing results on the pitch.

That has gone reasonably well so far with a Papa John’s Trophy win against Everton under-21s and a 2-2 FA Cup draw at home to League One Wycombe.

Sweeney will get his first taste of Football League action as interim manager at The Vic this Friday as Pools look to continue their unbeaten start to the league season at home.

The Hartlepool legend has shown his qualities as a coach as caretaker manager and as part of Dave Challinor’s coaching team over the past two years or so.

Sweeney feels his key strength lies in being able to relate to the players he’s coaching, having only retired as a professional back in 2016.

“From a player’s point of view, I think it can help them in the fact that I’m more recently retired as a player,” he told The Mail.

"I still have that idea of what a player is feeling and what goes on in a player’s head so I think I can connect with them in that way.

"I enjoy being on the grass with the players and designing sessions that not only suit the physical side of the game but the tactical and technical side of it.

"Nothing has changed in that way but being interim manager has just added more to the workload.”

