Hartlepool United chairman kickstarts Ukraine appeal with £250,000 donation from his businesses

United With Ukraine will see Pools and their charitable arm, the Hartlepool United Community Sports Foundation, work together “with the aim of directly supporting Ukraine and its people during this time of unprecedented conflict”.

Mr Singh, after making a personal donation earlier in the conflict, decided to act further as the ongoing humanitarian crisis escalated following Russia’s invasion of its neighbour.

The new JustGiving online crowdfunding appeal has been set up with the initial aim of doubling the sum to £500,000.

Hartlepool United Chairman Raj Singh with a small selection of items donated so far towards the club's new Ukraine appeal. Picture by FRANK REID.

The club stated: “The club chairman, Raj Singh, has personally championed the initiative and made a £250,000 donation through his group of companies to launch a donation page.

“As well as the online fundraising page, The Suit Direct Stadium is set to open its doors as a hub for people and businesses to donate essential products that will be delivered to the Ukrainian people.”

Mr Singh said: “Recent events in Ukraine have been profoundly shocking.

“The images that we’ve been viewing are deeply unnerving on so many levels and my heart goes out to the people and families of Ukraine, who through absolutely no fault of their own, have had this nightmare thrust upon them.

Hartlepool United chairman Raj Singh with the cheque for £250.000 to begin the appeal. Picture by FRANK REID.

“As a football club and a public facing business in Teesside we are in a position to play our small part in helping with this crisis, whether that be with a donation or simply by providing basic supplies.

"I hope we can come together as a club, a town, and a region to show our united support for Ukraine and its people.”

Sitting alongside Mr Singh at a press conference to launch United With Ukraine, non-executive Pools director Adrian Bevington said of the appeal: “The football club gives us a hub.

"Everyone knows where it is and we all know the role that it can play right across the community.

"Even though people are in hard times domestically, they all see the news and we know they’ll want to help those abroad.”

Mr Singh added: “I have always done my little bit for charity so I made a small donation just as things began to start.

"Then, as things unfolded, continuing to see it on the news, I thought that I can't watch this and decided we have to do something a little bit bigger.

"These people five or six weeks ago were living their normal lives and now they are having to leave the country with nothing.”

United With Ukraine follows several initiatives across town in aid of the war-torn Eastern European country and its fleeing refugees.

Hogg Global Logistics has collected thousands of items after hearing about Ferryhill man Rob Tocher’s initial convoy appeal.

Pools say they will be releasing further details about what products to donate through the club and how “in due course”.

To support the United With Ukraine JustGiving appeal, search for Weʼre raising £500,000 to support 'UNITED FOR UKRAINE'.

