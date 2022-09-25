Singh gave yet more explosive comments in his latest match day programme notes ahead of Keith Curle’s first game in charge against the Gills, having done so to hit back at his critics last time out on home soil.

Curle was installed as interim manager last week after Singh parted company with Paul Hartley following a run of just one win in 11 games in all competitions and is the fourth permanent manager in less than a year at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Curle follows on from Hartley, Graeme Lee and Dave Challinor over the last 12 months, with Antony Sweeney and Michael Nelson having also taken interim charge in that period, as Pools’ search for stability continues.

Hartlepool United's chairman Raj Singh has accepted full responsibility for the current situation after sacking Paul Hartley. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

But following the dismissal of Hartley after the abject 2-0 defeat at Sutton United, Singh has now been outspoken, having not been involved in Curle’s unveiling as manager, with the chairman taking responsibility for the situation Pools find themselves in as well as making a startling admission about the appointment process of Hartley in the summer involving the club’s non-executive director Adrian Bevington.

“We had to move very quickly over the weekend to make the changes that we felt were desperately needed,” Singh wrote of Hartley’s sacking.

“A lot has been made of the fact that we are now onto our fourth manager in a year. It never looks good for a chairman to keep changing managers but what can you do when you’re in a position where we have won one game out of the last 20 including last season?

Raj Singh appointed Paul Hartley as manager of Hartlepool United in the summer who would last just three months in charge. Picture by FRANk REID

“A decision was made at the end of last season to make a change and give the new manager the best chance of bringing in his own players and having a full pre-season behind him and hopefully hit the ground running.

"Also, Paul's appointment came about when Adrian [Bevington] made a call to an agent in Scotland to enquire about another manager who had been very successful up there. However, he was told that particular manager is happy where he is and put Paul Hartley’s name forward.

"At that time, I didn't know anything about Paul Hartley. In fact, I couldn't even remember him as a player.

“On Adrian's recommendation, along with Lee Rust, the three of us met Paul and, following his interview, we heard all the right things and decided to appoint him.

“The only thing I would say in my defence is how many of those managers have left the club because they can’t work with me or that I have interfered too much in the team’s affairs.

“I’m a firm believer that a manager needs to be given free hand to do his job without any interference from the top.

“Having said all of that, I fully understand that the buck stops with me and accept full responsibility for where we are as a club.